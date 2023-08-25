HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville football officially returned on Friday night and while it didn’t yield the results people would have liked, the Hornets laid strong groundwork for the season.
Huntsville’s offense was able to make plays when they needed it but some costly errors helped A&M Consolidated get off to a fast start in both halves.
The Tigers walked out with a 23-12 win over the Hornets in the opening game.
“I think we are in really good shape,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “I think we have a bunch of guys that can play and can do the things we need them to do to be successful. We can’t turn the ball over multiple times but we will learn from those things. We played with a lot of guys tonight.”
Offense for Huntsville has been a concern for the last few years, but with an idea of how things will flow Huntsville has found some solid ground. That ground is the run game.
Against A&M Consolidated, Huntsville ran the ball 37 times in the game. Sophomore running back Trae’shawn Brown led the way with 24 attempts. In his time, Brown averaged nearly five yards per carry and was a staple for the Hornets when they needed yards.
Brown was able to find holes on several occasions but never found the big break. He finished the game with 111 yards on the ground but had several attempts stopped short of the line of scrimmage or just past it. His longest rush was 14 yards.
Paired with junior Braylon Phelps, the two saw plenty of opportunities behind an offensive line that is still trying to discover what it can be.
“I thought our O-line played defense for as much as they like to blitz you,” Southern said. “I thought we hit some creases. I thought Trae’shawn and Braylon did well running the ball, but we can’t get behind the chains as much as we did tonight.”
Quarterbacking the team saw junior Austin Taylor take the opening snaps, but on the third drive Southern turned to sophomore Markcus Lewis. The two continued rotating throughout the rest of the game.
The two bring entirely different skill sets to the field with Lewis being a run-first type QB and Taylor being a pass-first. Both are something Southern would like to see.
Taylor tossed the ball 13 times in the game for 60 yards and had one rush attempt, Lewis tossed for 47 yards but used his legs more.
While it is still early in the season, only time will tell what Huntsville will do at the position.
“I think Markcus is a little different than Austin because Markcus naturally thinks to run sometimes,” Southern said. “We’ve got to be able to do both things but at the same time. I liked what they both did in situations, but they both turned the ball over.”
As the offense was capable of making plays, turnovers were costly. The Hornets handed the ball over to the Lions on several occasions. Both QBs threw interceptions when they could have thrown the ball away, but Huntsville added fumbles too.
The Hornets put the ball on the ground on six occasions and lost three of them. One of the fumbles came on the opening drive when a bad snap landed on the ground and gave A&M Consolidated the ball on Huntsville’s 16-yard line.
Consol was then able to score and take an early lead.
“The biggest thing is to look and see, three of them were interceptions and a fumble. If you give a running back as many carries as we are going to give Trae’shawn he is probably going to put it on the ground. On the interceptions we have to just throw the ball away.”
Coming into the year, the Hornets had a lot of questions on their offensive and defensive lines.
But after one game, Huntsville’s D-line looked to be just fine. Huntsville’s starting D-line of junior Zach Moss, junior Noah Cummings and senior KeDarian Easley was capable of applying pressure and held the Tiger offense in check for a majority of the game.
A&M Consolidated had one big play that went 73 yards for a touchdown to break the game open.
“I was concerned with how tough our D-line would be,” Southern said. “I thought we played pretty dang well. I thought Fred played well. There will be a lot of good in the film but there will be some things that make us sick to our stomachs. That’s the thing about the first game.”
Huntsville held the Consol offense to 281 yards in the game, and they did that without Texas Tech commit Isaiah Collins.
Collins will be the Hornet's far-side corner when he returns which should be expected in the next week.
Senior Jawann Giddens, junior Shiloh Jones and junior Mu’Koryc Norman got their first game action of being a linebacker core that can lead this team. The trio had nine tackles in the game and protected the middle of the field for the Hornets.
Junior safety Claudio Alvarenga came up with a highlight-reel interception and sophomore Brent Carroll added another.
“I thought other than the one big run play, we stopped the run game and held the quarterback in check,” Southern said. “We will look at those routes. There will be a lot of good but there will be some things we have to fix.”
While this is Week One, Huntsville has a lot that they can improve on, but they also have a lot to build from.
The Hornets were able to work in tight ends on the offense to block but also haul in passes to them too.
With another week to work on the ball handling and a day to watch the film and get things corrected, Huntsville should be back on track.
The Hornets will now travel to Bryan for the first road trip of the season. Huntsville will kickoff against the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Merrill Green Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.