HUNTSVILLE — After a short hiatus, basketball returned to the Paul Bohan Gym as the Huntsville boys’ squad tipped off against Madisonville.
The Hornets fought hard and after bringing the game within three, couldn’t overcome their miscues in a 42-35 loss to the Mustangs.
“I thought we played well and the kids always play hard,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “Scoring is such a challenge for us. There are some small things that we have to be able to do to win ball games. We have to make free throws, make layups and take care of the ball. I thought towards the end we took care of the ball but we missed a bunch of shots.”
As a team, Huntsville shot under 45% from the field. It was their ability to sink the ball from the free throw line that impacted the most, as the Hornets would only make four of their 14 attempts.
That proved to be a big difference in the game as the Mustangs struggled from the field but made 12 of their 24 attempts in their seven-point win.
Huntsville through their 11th game has struggled to find help scoring the ball. Sophomore guard Ayden Pierson led the way for the Hornets with 16 points, which was 11 more than the next-highest score.
Freshman guard Brett Butler was the next leading scorer with five points as five other Hornets added four or fewer points.
“We have to get somebody else to score,” Oliphant said. “The guys in our district are going to do a pretty good job of scouting and they are going to take Ayden away. Some other guys are going to need to step up and score the basketball. We are going to have to get somebody to score.”
The Hornets’ have steadily made progress each game and are just looking for the best way to win.
And while their record might now show that improvement, each game the Hornets play is adding experience to their young roster which includes one member with varsity basketball experience.
The Hornets will have another chance to showcase their ability on Friday as they will face off against Lufkin Hudson at 7 p.m. Friday in the middle gym of the high school.
“We just need to continue to improve,” Oliphant said. “That’s all I can ask for. Whatever happens, happens. We just have to get a little better each time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.