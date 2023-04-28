Huntsville Hornets fall in the district finale against the Dayton Broncos 4-1 on Friday night.
The Hornets already secured the final playoff spot in the district Monday night, but the Hornets had a chance to end their season on a four-game winning streak going into the playoffs.
With senior Collin Sanders starting on the mound, head coach Justin Jennings rolled out a different lineup giving all seven seniors a spot.
The other seniors along with Sanders were Jackson Batten, Cooper Molnes, Nathan Schweitzer, Luke Durham, Myles Howell and Gage Lee.
The Broncos jumped on Sanders early as they scored four runs in the first two innings.
Despite Sanders going 6.2 innings, the offense went quiet as they could only muster one run on one hit.
The only run was courtesy of Molnes as he was in a rundown after a pick-off attempt at second base. He hustled to third to force a wild throw that would allow him to trot on home easily.
The only hit came from Batten.
Dayton’s defense was also on display as Vernon Harrison Jr. robbed Van Brady of extra bases and a potential RBI with a fly ball into left field that was mere feet from the wall in the third inning.
Freshman Noah Nieto worked his at-bats going 0-for-1 with two walks.
After 92 pitches Sanders exited for the final time in regular season play as a Hornet. Colton Gilbert came in and got the last out of the seventh inning.
Sanders tailed six strikeouts in the outing taking the loss in the process.
Hunter Wallace of Dayton got the win after going three scoreless innings.
Huntsville Hornets now await who they will face in bi-district play as they await the winner of District 15.
It is slated to be either a third straight playoff bi-district series against the Hallsville Bobcats or former district counterpart Whitehouse Wildcats.
