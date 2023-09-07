HUNTSVILLE — Some may call it deja vu but for Huntsville — it is a new season. The Hornets have now opened the season like last year as they dropped the opening game but defeated Bryan.
Now, they look to change the script as they will face Belton at home and try to get the bad taste from last season’s defeat on the road in Belton. The Hornets dropped the game on the road in what was a rough showing on all three phases of the ball as the Tigers grabbed the 41-28 win.
With a team that is full of experience and coming off a game where they scored 61 points, Huntsville has the opportunity to put it behind them and right the ship against head coach Rodney Southern’s former school.
“We played well the other night but we had a punt blocked early and we are still on the wrong end of the penalties,” Southern said. “We have to clean that up. The big thing will be to continue to build on the good things we did. I thought everybody played well.”
Last week against Bryan, Huntsville saw an offensive outburst but still saw penalties that affected the game. Huntsville was called for 12 penalties totaling 110 yards but saw improvement from the first game where they saw 14 penalties.
Huntsville’s defense was strong against the Vikings last week as they limited them to 249 yards with 92 of them coming on the ground. The Hornets came down with two interceptions against a new quarterback they will face that task again.
Belton has brought up move-in quarterback Reese Rumfield from Temple, where he tossed for 2,235 yards and 20 touchdowns for the 6A school. With 15 returners on both sides of the ball, Huntsville will have to play like they did last week to get past this team.
“They have a new quarterback this year and I think he likes throwing the football,” Southern said. “They physically whipped us last year and it was probably the worst game we played. We have to play better.”
Huntsville graduated its entire offensive line last season and against Belton, they struggled to get anything going offensively. With a new line, the team is going in with a better squad than last year as they have allowed the offense to work on both sides of the ball.
The Hornets have moved the ball 726 yards in two games with a balanced approach in both games. With the O-line becoming a force, the Hornets have an opportunity to create holes and a pocket for the offense.
“They physically whipped us at the point of attack,” Southern said. “I told them Saturday that it shouldn’t happen now. We are better on the O-line and D-line and we have more experience. Belton is deceiving because they don’t look superimposing, but they play hard defensively and don’t make a lot of mistakes offensively. We just have to continue to work and improve.”
Quarterback play has been a rotation of junior Austin Taylor and sophomore Markcus Lewis. Taylor had 25 pass attempts in the first two games and is 17/25 in the two games throwing for 294 yards and three scores — all three touchdowns came against Bryan.
But Taylor brings the arm while Lewis brings the legs. While Lewis is sitting with a 29% completion rate, he can tuck the ball and run more than Taylor.
Lewis had one completion on four attempts but had a long of 58 yards. With no starter named, it will once again be shared reps with the hopes of a run game taking off with sophomore Trae’shawn Brown and junior Braylon Phelps.
“We have competition everywhere. Austin and Markcus know they are competing in every practice, every film session and every game. I thought Austin threw the ball well and Markcus did some good things in the time he played. We have to build on that and throw the ball when people are giving us the opportunity. Austin hit the deep ball and crossing routes, but we have to continue to develop that.”
As the offense is still coming together in both phases, the defense was expected to rise and be one of the tops in 5A, DII. The defense has held teams to 559 yards in the two games and the linebackers have stepped up.
Southern’s movement of senior Jawann Giddens has paid off through two games and he was named a co-MVP for the game against Bryan. Giddens has been capable of making reads and tracking opponents down. Pairing him with juniors Shiloh Jones and Mu’Koryc Norman.
Outside of one big play from A&M Consolidated, the Hornets haven’t allowed a big yardage play while things stayed in front of them.
But getting the defensive line ready to go will be key. Huntsville has junior Zack Moss, KeDarian Easley and Fred Oladele with the pass rush that has created pressure but can still get better and knock opposing QBs down.
“We have been more physical on the front line than I thought and our linebacker room is more athletic and can run. You have to have guys that can run and can hit somebody,” Southern said. “I think Jawann and Mu’Koryc and Shiloh can. We have tackled pretty well and we have limited the big plays.”
Huntsville has the ability to watch last year’s film as Belton has returned several members including junior running back Shaun Snapp, who rushed for 1081 yards and 13 TDs last year.
Snapp was a part of the team that rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns but the passing game was the difference.
Last year, the Tigers had Ty Brown taking reps but Belton turns to Rumfield now to lead its team. Through two games, Rumfield has completed 57.8% of his passes finding seven different receivers at least one time.
Seniors Angel Guerrero and Isaac Abel have been his top targets with Rayshaun Peoples having four receptions for 91 yards and two scores. With a true RPO offense, Huntsville will have to be cautious about sending an extra person as they can then flick it out and attack the edge.
“They have done a really good job there through the transition of splitting the two schools,” Southern said. “I think he has done a good job of settling them down but with a new quarterback, it changed their thought process. He is not afraid to throw the deep ball or check at the line. This team is the first team in a while that has a true RPO. That creates a different dynamic for any team.”
With the lights going up and being turned on at the new Huntsville ISD Stadium, it is now only a matter of days before the Hornets get to run out onto their brand-new stadium, but until it is officially ready the games will stay at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
Huntsville and Belton will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bowers Stadium. The game will be streamed on the 101.7 KSAM YouTube page.
