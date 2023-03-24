HUNTSVILLE — Coming into the game with a 2-2 record, Huntsville baseball needed to grab a win to get above the .500 mark after facing each team once this season.
A one-run first inning put the Hornets ahead of Dayton, where they would stay the rest of the way.
Huntsville walked out with the 6-1 win over the Broncos to make things interesting for district play.
“It wasn’t pretty and we weren’t our best tonight,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “Collin battled and scraped all night long and after the game, he said it was probably the worst command he has had. It was a battle for us and it was tough. We wanted to finish the first round above .500 and we kept telling them they are a Kingwood Park loss from being tied for first. They were able to get it done and they battled and came out on top. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Offense for the Hornets was something that was few, far and in between to start district, but as of late things have really picked up.
Huntsville’s senior Jackson Batten got things rolling early with a two-out single in the bottom of the first and he was able to come around the rest of the bags on a double by senior Cooper Molnes.
Those hits broke things open early but Huntsville would never waver. Both Batten and Molnes would finish with two hits in the game as Molnes also brought home two runs.
However, strikeouts still played a big role in the Hornets’ game. Half of Huntsville’s outs would come via the K as they had nine as a team, but they put the ball in play and caused the Broncos into two errors that mounted to one run.
“We’ve challenged them the last couple weeks and told them to make it personal,” Jennings said. “I’m okay with you taking it personally that you aren’t succeeding the way you should be. They have responded well.”
With the run support after one, Collin Sanders was able to work his stuff, even if he wasn’t as sharp against the Broncos.
Sanders picked up the start and would see four innings of work, but his command was a tad off. He would face 19 Dayton batters in his outing giving up five hits, striking out three and walking three.
While the command was off, he relied on the seven defenders behind him for outs in the game as he didn’t allow a run in his outing.
Jennings would then turn to sophomore Colton Gilbert out of the pen, a spot that he has been in most of the year. Gilbert battled for three innings as he allowed three hits but he got into a jam with a couple of wild pitches that allowed the Broncos to score.
He would figure things out and keep Dayton to one run in the game as he finished the game by striking out Justin Hector to give the Hornets their third district win.
“Those guys have been good for us all year,” Jennings said. “Collin’s been good and Colton has come out of the pen and been spectacular for us. They both just battled. It wasn’t pretty but they threw enough strikes and kept them off balance enough. They just battle. They competed their tails off and that’s all we ask them to do.”
Now as things come together for Huntsville, they start to play the home and home portions of the schedule. Huntsville has now beaten Porter, Nacogdoches and Dayton while dropping games to Lufkin and Kingwood Park.
However, after five games there is no clear-cut first-place team. The Hornets will remain at Kate Barr Ross park for a Tuesday matchup against Porter, the team the Hornets barely walked away with a win from.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at KBR.
“I think everybody is pretty tight,” Jennings said. “We have Porter coming here on Tuesday and it will be our third game in a row at home. We’ve been playing well of late at home so we hope to continue that. We will be looking forward to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.