Huntsville wrestling competed in the regional wrestling event over the past weekend.
The Hornets squad will now send three individuals to the state tournament in Katy this week.
Isabel Saumell, Taryn Cahill and Tyler Pomeroy all finished within the top four of their weight classes to advance to the state meet.
Saumell would finish second in the event after dropping the championship matchup. Senior Cahill would take third in her weight class with Pomeroy taking third place as well.
The state wrestling event will take place on Feb. 18 and 19 at the Berry Center in Katy.
