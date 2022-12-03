HUNTSVILLE — Wrestling season is underway as Huntsville’s squad is competing in the second tournament of the season.
Both the Hornets boys and girls teams competed in the College Park Clash tournament where they both finished in eighth place. But with both teams bringing back multiple returners with experience, this could be one of the Hornets’ strongest teams to date.
“We are looking to have our best year yet for Huntsville wrestling,” Huntsville head coach Tim Cook said. “We have a lot of returners that know how to score a lot of points and can win tournaments for us. It looks really positive.”
Another difference is how this team prepares. Both the boys’ and girls’ team has members that have been to the state tournament and understand what is needed to reach the pinnacle event to bring home medals.
Senior Tyler Pomeroy is one of those athletes. Last season, Pomeroy was a recipient of the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps Character and Leadership Award. He was one of 50 to receive the award in Texas.
Pomeroy was a state qualifier last season for the Hornets along with Noah Dierksheide and Taryn Cahill. All three helped Cook and his staff set the standard of Hornets wrestling.
“We have a lot of hard-working kids that go in every day and work,” Cook said. “That’s something new for Huntsville wrestling. We have kids who want to get in there and improve daily. They push themselves to the limit and they have the opportunity to be very successful at the end of the year.”
Huntsville has also seen its wrestling team grow each year they have been a team. That growth is now helping them in more ways than just filling a team.
Pomeroy, who wrestles in the 150-weight class, has been able to assist with some of the younger guys who wrestle in the higher classes. Dierksheide, who wrestles at 120, does the same for the lower classes.
Cook also has help from Lane Taylor, who is a heavyweight, to help above there.
“We have leaders at different weight classes,” Cook said. “We have guys that will stand up and tell people they aren’t doing what they need to and get them going. We have three guys that will do it by example. We have some seniors in there that lead by example.”
The Hornets also see that from Cahill and Isabel Saumell on the girls’ side, who both have regional and state experience in the previous year.
Cahill made the state tournament last season and Saumell was one win away from making the tournament last year.
“Those girls go in and work their tails off and it’s the same with them,” Cook said. “The other girls look at them and say I wanna be that good and can see how they work. With the team out there now, there are a bunch of leaders that just do it by example.”
Another thing that Cook did was bring on Jordan Hitchcock as a second assistant coach. The addition has helped take some of the smaller things off plates while adding assistance at tournaments.
“It makes things easier for us,” Cook said. “Having a girls’ coach helps eliminate some of the little things that are a big help. I also saw at the College Park Clash having three coaches was a big help. We could cover three mats in two gyms and that was huge. Having a third person makes a huge difference.”
While the wrestling season is still in the early stages, everything they do is geared toward the district tournament.
Both teams have a full schedule with over six more tournaments, duals and quad events.
But there is just one thing the staff is looking for until the Feb. 1 district match that is being hosted at Huntsville High School.
“I just want to see growth and everybody getting better,” Cook said. “I want them to come in every day at practice and get better at what we do with our technique and conditioning. I think if we can get comfortable on the mat we can be looking for big trophies.”
The Hornets’ next event will take place at the Paul E. Aubrey gym at RL Turner High School on Dec. 9 and 10.
