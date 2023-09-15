Colton Foster
HUNTSVILLE — With the tennis season underway, Huntsville has seen early success opening its first two district matches being wins.
The Hornets squad most recently defeated Porter to remain undefeated in conference play as Huntsville grabbed the 14-5 win.
In the boys’ doubles, Huntsville saw the duos, Eli Elms and Johnathan Chavez, Anthony Culak and Caleb Culak, Garrett Buchanan and Gavin Elms all take the best of three matches.
On the girls’ side, Huntsville saw its number one team of Lourena Ramos and Virginia Barradas Lara come back and win the last two sets to win the match.
In singles play, the Hornets saw Eli Elms, Chavez, Anthony Culak, Caleb Culak, Buchanan and Gavin Elms make the clean sweep over Porter’s boys as Huntsville lost only one set.
Huntsville’s girls' team saw a majority of the girls get in the win column. The Lady Hornets side saw four of their six wins get a win.
Ramos, Barradas Lara, Emma Adams and Favour Alawode all grabbed wins to help capture the win for Huntsville.
As Huntsville has had a strong season thus far. They currently hold a 3-1 record and have placed third in two separate tournaments. The Hornets squad also placed first in their tournament where they scored 12 points.
The Hornets will continue its tennis season with a 4 p.m. serve time on Sept. 19 at Lufkin. The Hornets will return home on Oct. 3 for a game against Kingwood Park.
