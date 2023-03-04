HUNTSVILLE - An early deficit was too much to overcome as the Huntsville high school boys’ soccer team fell to Nacogdoches 4-1 Friday night.
It didn’t take long for the Hornets to fall behind. Nacogdoches scored 10 minutes into the game off a penalty shot.
“It's obviously not an ideal scenario to have to play from behind,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “We haven't been a high-scoring team up to this point in the year. We need to keep the game close.”
The deficit would continue to grow as Nacogdoches increased their lead by making a shot with 15 minutes left in the first half.
In need of a big play, the Hornets lined up for a penalty shot. The ball sailed toward the goal and fell into a sea of players from both teams.
Senior Estevan Santibanez came up with the ball and tapped it in for the score with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Coming out of halftime, down 2-1, the Hornets were looking to build off the goal at the end of the first half. The momentum quickly faded after Nacogdoches scored four minutes into the second half.
“I think they are disappointed,” Taylor said. “We talked about how important it was going to be in those first 10 minutes of the second half to make sure you come out and you get through the first 10 clean.”
With three games remaining and their playoff hopes still alive, Taylor tells his team to take things one day at a time.
“Every day between now and next Friday is important,” Taylor said. “It's not very emotional. You’re going to play another game. You're going to have another opportunity. You just have to be ready for the opportunity when it comes.”
The Hornets will return to the pitch on Friday, March 10th for their senior night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. against Dayton at Pritchett field on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
