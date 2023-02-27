HUNTSVILLE — As the district schedule flipped on Friday, Huntsville boys’ soccer is looking to flip the switch and make a late push to return to the UIL 5A playoffs after missing last year.
The Hornets wrapped up the first round of district with a 1-4 record and already saw improvement as they tied with Lufkin after taking a loss earlier this season.
“Friday night was a pretty good performance for our guys,” Huntsville soccer coach Robert Taylor said. “They really limited Lufkin and had three shots on target all night, and in the second half had none. They did a good job playing the game and keeping it tight. We haven’t been a team that scores many goals, so it’s important to do that.”
While the Hornets have just one district win, there have still been massive improvements across the board in how this team has played. Through the first half of district play, Huntsville has had to discover the best way to play.
And over the last four games, they have allowed one goal in live game action. The Hornets shut out Lufkin and held the other teams to points off penalty kicks and free kicks in those games. This has been a turnaround from the opening games and is moving this team in the right direction as the season starts to come to a close.
“In short terms, we weren’t doing a lot of things well,” Taylor said. “We had a lot of getting better to do in basic ways. We are playing in a shape we are no longer playing in. There were some things we were asking the players to do because we felt like it was giving us the best chance to be competitive but we transitioned away from it. We’ve been doing a much better job because we’ve been playing more traditionally to the way we normally do.”
This has played a big part in how this team has changed defensively. Huntsville got back to the basics of things to help stop minor mistakes that lead to bigger roles.
Not only does that help the team on the defensive, but they have helped to win a match and try to give this team the best chance to make a playoff push in the back end of the season.
“Defensively, we aren’t making as many errors,” Taylor said. “Just at an individual level with mistakes. We have a better sense of where people are supposed to be and when they are supposed to be there and we’ve been getting better results.”
With the pieces starting to fall into place, the Hornets still need to find a key piece that can put the ball in the back of the net. Through 17 games, senior Michael Soyege leads the Hornets with seven goals.
Soyege is joined by Jose M Martinez (3), Michael Gonzalez (2) and Armando Ortiz (2) with multiple goals this year.
This team is averaging one goal a game but has also been shut out six times this season.
If Huntsville can find the person to take over offensively, this team has a chance to become dangerous for the rest of the season.
“The biggest thing is to see somebody step up to start scoring,” Taylor said. “We’ve played six district games and have scored fouls goals. That is not enough to be dangerous every night. We would like to see some guys that are able to take on the responsibility. The biggest thing will be for them to not look too far ahead.”
Junior Isauro Zuniga has helped step up this year for Huntsville in his first year as the goalie. He has 61 saves this year and has really stepped up in his role.
The way the soccer schedule lines up, the Hornets’ standing is built by points and thus far, Huntsville has four and sits in fifth place. Huntsville received three points for its win against Porter and one point for the tie against Lufkin.
However, this was the Hornets’ first time gaining back-to-back points during this season and has put them in a prime position to grab a spot in the postseason.
The Hornets will play two of the top teams left in the district in Kingwood Park and Nacogdoches, with Nac being at Pritchett field.
Huntsville will close its season with Dayton and Porter for what could be the race for the final seed in the playoffs.
“We got some points in back-to-back games and that’s big for these guys,” Taylor said. “We are within a game of the playoffs and I don’t think the gap is big between the teams. Our guys don’t struggle in those games, we just go play. These last two weeks we’ve been playing much better.”
The Hornets now have to show up on the pitch. They will play Kingwood Park on the road Tuesday before returning back to Huntsville for a Friday night match-up against Nacogdoches.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in both games.
“I think our guys are in a good place and we are starting to settle into what the best version of us is,” Taylor said.
