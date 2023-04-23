ROCKWALL — After strong outings in the district tournaments, Huntsville saw two golfers advance to Rockwall for the UIL Regional event.
The Hornets saw Matthew deBoisblanc and Kiera Smith advance to the event to represent Huntsville.
Smith started the event on Monday and after one day, she was tied in 30th and plus 13 for the course after 90 strokes. She then would go back out on day two and find a rougher path.
On day 2, Smith would see a bit of a setback. She would shoot a 99 on the day and fall to tie in 36th place in the event where her season would end right before state. She would finish with a new personal record.
“Kiera’s putting was on point and had the fewest putts she’s carded in a 36-hole tournament,” Huntsville golf coach Marshall Earnhart said. “We changed up her putting routine the last two weeks and it’s the best finish she’s had at regionals.”
deBoisblanc was competing in his second consecutive regionals and it went the opposite for him this year.
After day one, deBoisblanc was plus 10 and sitting in 27th place after 82 strokes. But unlike last year, he saw a successful day 2. It was the opposite from last year.
On day 2, he shot a 75 on day two and moved up the leaderboard to finish 11th, and two spots away from a trip to the state tournament.
“Matthew was only four strokes out of going to the state championship,” Earnhart said. “ His lowest score was 75, his Lowest 18 holes score. His mental aspect of the game has improved greatly this season. He has several lies that were just unfortunate and close to unplayable on the first day. I am extremely proud of all of our golfers.”
