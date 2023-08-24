HUNTSVILLE — Rejoice, Huntsville football is officially back.
The Hornets have been gearing up for this season since spring training and are ready to put their skills to the test in a real competition game when they open against A&M Consolidated on Friday night.
Huntsville returns 17 letter winners to the roster and brings back nearly every skill spot, but the offensive and defensive lines will need to gain reps under their belts.
“We have to take things we did well in the scrimmage into the game,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “Both lines are ‘inexperienced’ and they have to grow up. Our experienced guys should step to the forefront, especially in the first game. You are more concerned about yourself than you are about the opponent. I want to see us compete and play at a high level.”
Huntsville’s offensive line is a group that needs to get reps under its belt and has only seen live action in the scrimmage and intrasquad the Hornets held. Putting the pieces together will be a work in progress.
Southern has eight guys he can use across the front and will look to sophomore Tr’e Williams, senior JT Kroll, senior Kyle Smith and junior Brian Parker Jr. to open holes and protect junior quarterback Austin Taylor.
With A&M Consolidated bringing in a new coach, the Hornets will have to play the guessing game on what the O-Line needs to prepare for in the opening game.
“The big thing will be consistency,” Southern said. “We have to pick up blitzes and not let guys clean, especially in the pocket. That group has to play and play together. They’ve worked and done the things we asked them to do.”
Taylor returns as the Hornets quarterback after an injury last season placed him on the bench for the remainder of the season. He now has the opportunity to show why this should be his job for the next two years.
As the leader, Taylor brings some mobility to the quarterback position but with a run-heavy projection throwing the ball may come into play late in games.
Taylor’s wideouts include senior Melton Green Jr., junior Savion Conteh, junior Hunter Lorenz and junior Josh Stanley. Out of the group, Conteh was the only player to be listed as a wide receiver on the playoff roster last season.
For Taylor, it is going to be about managing the game rather than making the explosive play.
“I thought as a young guy last year, I thought he did ok managing the down and distance situations,” Southern said. “Austin and Markcus have both known what they need to do and we feel good about both of them. We are going to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands.”
Clock management is going to be key for the Hornets this season. With three powerful running backs, the Hornets will look to try and take as much time off the clock as they can.
Sophomore Trae’Shawn Brown is expected to get a bulk of the carries this season but will be paired with juniors Braylon Phelps and Payton Pryor in the backfield. Brown has the speed to be an elite back for the Hornets.
Brown was called up for the final four games of Huntsville season last year landing him needing varsity reps as Phelps was one of the go-to’s last year.
Huntsville will have to try and get around a team that tallied 63 tackles for loss last season en route to a 9-3 record.
“We are going to be the type of team that we are going to have to get first downs and drive the ball,” Southern said. “We are not going to go out there and throw it 50 times unless a team does what A&M [Consolidated] is going to do a little bit. The run game will make everything better.”
The Tiger’s offense brings back some key pieces that will test experienced linebacker Shiloh Jones and newcomer Jawann Giddens.
Jones has played on the varsity squad for the last two years but on offense and his first test comes against two strong running backs and strong-armed quarterback.
Senior running backs Roderick Taylor and Keshun Thomas had balanced carries last season as the duo combined for 1,565 yards and 27 touchdowns last year. Having two linebackers that have strong play-making ability will be key for the Hornets.
“Shiloh is probably the most experienced, even if some of it wasn’t good. Jawann is a football player, and he made some plays the other night. There are some things he will continue to get better at but he is really good in pass coverage and is athletic.”
Not only is A&M Consolidated a threat on the ground, but junior quarterback Will Hargett is a major threat.
Hargett tossed the rock for 2,151 yards last season with 152 completions. He threw for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the season. But he lost his top targets and an offensive line that is being restructured.
The Hornets have a secondary that has experience, though. Senior Isaiah Collins — a Texas Tech commit — will lead the secondary from the far side.
Senior Jeremiah Winfrey will likely take the near side for the Hornets after converting from running back to corner last season.
Over the top, Huntsville will look to have senior Cole Schroeder, senior Jacob Ruffin and junior Claudio Alvarenga to hold down the middle of the field and give Huntsville experience as they all played last season on the varsity squad.
“All four of those guys are experienced at some point,” Southern said. “J-Bug [Jeremiah Winfrey] has been a good player for us but we moved him last year. Isaiah is going to be Isaiah, we are not as concerned about him. All four of those guys will have experience and will have to do the things we need them to do to — not give up the big play.”
Like the O-line, Huntsville’s defensive line brings concerns. Junior Zach Moss leads this team after playing on the varsity squad last season and he will have help from senior KeDarian Easley, who hasn’t spent much time on varsity.
Without a true senior leader, Huntsville will look for Moss to bring experience to a group of juniors and seniors who did not see much playtime.
This game will be big for this group as the Tigers are rebuilding its offensive line and a boost for the defense could be huge early in the season.
“The edge pressure guys will have to get you pressure when you need it, but they also have to help us stabilize the run game. Against a team like this, if you don’t stop the run the rest of it is not going to matter,” Southern said. “I want to see them be as good of pass rushers as they can but situations are going to dictate a lot of that. They just have to continue to develop.”
Kickoff for the former district foes is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University. The game will be streamed on the 101.7 KSAM YouTube Channel.
