HUNTSVILLE — After winning three of its last four games to clinch a playoff spot, Huntsville baseball has another bi-district matchup against Hallsville.
The Hornets battled the Bobcats in the previous two playoffs with Huntsville getting its first playoff win since 2008. Now, Huntsville will look to win its first playoff series since then.
But with this long history, both squads are very familiar with each other and have already faced off in tournament play this season with the Bobcats grabbing the 3-1 win.
“We are very familiar with each other. We played them in a tournament this year so there are no secrets between us and them,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “I think, for us, it couldn’t be a better matchup for our kids. We know what we are going to get from Hallsville. There is a lot of familiarity and our kids are excited.”
During the long regular season, Huntsville tried to focus on its top guys to put in the line up and while it took a little longer than hoped, things are clicking. Outside of the final game where Huntsville started its seven seniors, the Hornets scored 37 runs in the previous three games.
But now the Hornets have to find that success again as they are coming in on a week's rest.
“We’ve settled on 10 or 11 guys but we were still bouncing things around two weeks ago to find the right combination,” Jennings said. “We are done trying stuff and we are set on who we are going to roll out there. Before senior night, we scored 10-plus runs in three straight games. Offensively, they are doing the right things and clicking at the right times. Everything is coming together at the right time.”
But the positive for this squad is over the last six times they played each other, they have learned the ins and outs. Hallsville’s number one pitcher is Landon Bowden.
Huntsville has faced Bowden four times, most recently this year. In the line game, he came in relief and saw just one inning of work. However, Bowden was on the bump last season for Huntsville’s playoff win. Bowden is committed to playing baseball at the University of Houston upon graduation.
“Absolutely, I think it does. He is good, not going to take anything away from him,” Jennings said. “Any time you see a guy that often, you know what you're going to get and what they expect. He is a max-effort guy. We’ve seen Adams from Porter twice this year and other than some velo, they are the same guy. We have some good experiences and hopefully, it pays off on a positive note for us.”
On the flip side, Hallsville has seen Huntsville’s ace in Luke Durham four times as well.
But Huntsville’s offense has been figuring things out and will likely see a similar lineup. Senior Jackson Batten has seen success in the leadoff spot with five hits in his last three games.
But with some movement, the Hornets have batteries that can put the ball in play to force defenders to make plays.
“We just want to put hard-hit balls in play,” Jennings said. “We always talk about making loud noises. If we want to make out, make it loud. We want to make sure to do a good job and get good hitting counts. We have to stay in the big part of the park and drive the ball to the gaps. Good things happen when you do that.”
With the hope of the offense picking back up, the Hornets will need to hang on defensively as well. Huntsville has three pitchers that have seen solid innings on the mound starting with Durham.
Durham has been the ace of this group for two years now and when he is on, he is dominant. In the Hornets game against Hallsville, this year got the start and went 5 2/3rds innings of two-run baseball.
Jennings will also have senior Collin Sanders available to start one of the games as he has all season. But with limited relief pitching has Huntsville in a bind.
Sophomore Colton Gilbert has been used in some innings of work but outside of him, the Hornets remain limited.
But the most important thing for the Hornets' pitching is to throw strikes and utilize the seven defenders behind them.
“We’ve got to do a good job of throwing strikes,” Jennings said. “At times we’ve struggled to throw them. That’s the biggest thing right now. Anytime you are in a playoff series you don’t want to walk a bunch of people. In a series, there are high-pressure situations and we want to make sure we minimize those as best as possible. If we can do that, the rest of the stuff falls in line.”
Huntsville and Hallsville will open their three-game series at 7 p.m. Friday, in Lufkin. The series will conclude on Saturday with the first game starting at 2 p.m. and a third game to follow if necessary.
