HUNTSVILLE — Looking to take the opening series, Sam Houston baseball answered the call after a tough Saturday night game.
The Bearkats would rally for six runs in the first two innings as sophomore Logan Hewitt would face the minimum in Sam Houston’s 25-2 win over Rhode Island to clinch the opening weekend win.
“We rebounded from yesterday’s game,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “That game got out of hand for us in a hurry. Hewitt did a really good job of hanging zeros early in the game to give our guys a chance to score. We were able to get ahead and keep adding on to it. It was a good day for us.”
Hewitt would earn the nod for the rubber match start and showed why he could be a Sunday starter for these Bearkats. He would work through six innings of 2 run baseball before his outing ended.
Rhode Island’s first batter would reach base on the very first pitch of the game and things were looking down for the Bearkats as they had given up 13 runs in a loss yesterday, but that wasn’t the case.
The Rams would hit into a 6-4-3 double play to clear the bases and put two outs on the board which was then cleaned up by a flyout to right field.
From there, Hewitt wouldn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the third.
“I was feeding off the offense and our energy in the dugout,” Hewitt said. "The ability to keep rolling through that was good.”
Hewitt would also get to pitch a majority of the game stress-free as the Kats saw six runs in the first two innings to give him a security blanket.
“That was huge,” Hewitt said. “ Being able to have a big lead and pitching with that is awesome. You know if you make a mistake that it’s okay. It’s a good feeling.”
Once Hewitt left the game, Sirianni would turn to three transfers out of the bullpen. The seventh inning would belong to Rome Shubert where he would allow one hit and strikeout two. However, he would have to work out of a bases-loaded jam after hitting two batters.
The eighth belonged to Marshall Wales as he would retire three straight before handing the ball off to James Grantland in the ninth.
Sam Houston’s bullpen was strong against Rhode Island in the third game but in the first two, they allowed just seven of the 17 runs the Rams scored this weekend.
The Bearkats had two pitchers allow more than two runs in Steven Beard, who got the start on Saturday and allowed six in three innings, and Blane Romero who allowed four earned runs in his two innings.
“All-in-all it was pretty good. Rhode Island had a great approach against Stevie yesterday and it was my fault I didn’t get him out of the game fast enough,” Sirianni said. “Overall, I thought we threw strikes and we are still figuring out how we are going to use each guy. The picture is pretty good.”
As the pitching kept the Kats relevant in the series, the offense exploded in game three. Sam Houston would strike for 20 hits and 25 runs in the finale.
Junior Clayton Chadwick would help lead the way with his 3-4 day, where he cleared the wall twice. Chadwick would account for four runs in the game before being pinch-hit for by Huntsville native Caleb Cotton.
“We knew the past couple of games the offense wasn’t up to our standards,” Chadwick said. “We made sure to get some better preparation in. We executed and hunted the fastball.”
Chadwick wouldn’t be the only Kat to have a multi-hit day. Sam Houston would see seven others join him.
Leadoff hitter Lane Brewster was another one. On Sunday, he would go 2-4 from the box with a game-high five RBI in the win.
Sam Houston’s runs also came in the clutch time with two outs, something that helped extend their innings and get the Rams pitcher’s arms tired.
“It’s always big and we call them back breakers,” Sirianni said. “They keep the momentum on our side or if you need it, they get it back on your side. We did a good job with two outs today. It’s tough to finish guys when you control the strike zone.”
Now the key to this offense will be keeping the momentum outside of this opening series. Sam Houston would see a grand total of 108 at-bats this weekend where they had 33 hits, but 20 of them came on Sunday.
But with 53 games left this season, the Kats have to find a way to keep that momentum flowing into the next one.
“We have to try not to do too much,” Chadwick said. “We have to stick where we are at and try to perfect the middle ground. Don’t try and get out of yourself, just line drives are where it is.”
Sam Houston will return to Don Sanders on Tuesday as they will face former conference rival McNeese. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
