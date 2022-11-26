HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s senior hitter Madison Grekstas has been named the Walker County Volleyball MVP after a stellar senior season.
Grekstas, the starting outside side-hitter, is capable of playing all six positions on the court and proved that yet again in her senior year.
In her starting position, Grekstas led the team with 404 kills and was named the District 16, 5A offensive player of the year.
To finish out her roles on the front row, she added 46 total blocks, which was the second most on the team.
With all the help she added to the front row, she was a key on the back row as well. Grekstas added 210 digs for the Lady Hornets, averaging 4.6 per match. She also had 344 service receives. Grekstas also finished with 25 assists for Huntsville.
As a server for the Lady Hornets, she finished with 76 aces with an ace 16.5% of the time on her serves.
“Madison is a utility player that can play almost any position on the court,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “She has played all 3 front-row positions for Huntsville while being one of our best serve receivers on the season. She had several double-doubles on the season in both digs and kills.”
In her senior season, Grekstas would help lead her team to another playoff appearance for the Lady Hornets for three straight seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.