After an online poll, Huntsville’s senior wide receiver Melton Green III and New Waverly freshman Addison Bostick have been voted The Huntsville Item’s Player of the Week, presented by Pizza Hut.
Green hauled in four catches for 127 yards. He had a long of 58 yards and scored a touchdown. He played a big part in breaking open the run game and was a factor in every aspect of the game.
His efforts on the field helped get the Hornets (1-1) a 61-27 win over Bryan and kept the offense buzzing with 435 yards of total offense.
Other nominees for the Football Player of the Week were Huntsville’s DeDarian Easley and AOA’s Noah Weeks.
In a separate online poll, New Waverly volleyball standout Addison Bostick took home the award for the week.
The freshman for the Lady Dogs played a key role in New Waverly’s near comeback against Groveton Friday night. Bostick set up six aces, eight kills and 27 digs for New Waverly.
New Waverly’s volleyball team dropped its match to Groveton but battled back and took the match to a full five sets before dropping the fifth round. The Lady Dogs will host Centerville on Sept. 5 before they start their district play on Friday, Sept. 8, against Anderson-Shiro.
Other volleyball nominees were Huntsville’s Chelsea Butler and Alpha Omega Academy’s Sofia Jensen.
