HOCKLEY — Sam Houston junior Bret Gray captured the 114th Texas Amateur championship Sunday at The Clubs at Houston Oaks.
Gray won with a par putt on the first playoff hole to finish with a four-day total of 11-under-par 273 as he led the event wire-to-wire.
"It hasn't really set in yet. It still feels like a dream," Gray told the Texas Golf Association after the tournament. "I'm super excited and blessed. Just glad I could finish it off. It was a hard-fought day out there."
Gray was able to sink the winning putt to defeat Oklahoma sophomore Jase Summy as the duo finished the final round tied and seven shots ahead of the field.
"That's the first playoff I've ever won," Gray said. "I've been in two others in my life, and one was when I was about 12 years old. I made a little bit better shot into the green the second time around."
Gray took the lead on the first day with a 5-under par 66. He followed that up with a 4-under 67 in round two and matched it in the third.
He closed the tournament with a 2-over 73.
Gray had a banner sophomore season for the Bearkats. He was named to NCAA Division I PING All-Region team by the Golf Coaches of America Association.
He was also named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year following a third-place finish at the conference championships. He also qualified for the NCAA Norman Regional where he placed 11th.
The first-team All-WAC selection posted two wins and six top-five finishes this season. Gray won the Blackjack Shootout in Montgomery and claimed the individual championship at the Bayou City Classic in Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.