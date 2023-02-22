ARLINGTON — Fresh off a victory at the Bayou City Classic, Sam Houston sophomore Bret Gray has been named the Western Athletic Conference Men's Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
Gray helped the Bearkats win the team championship by nine strokes against a field of 13 teams including Houston, Lamar, Oral Roberts, UT Arlington, Rice, ULM, UTSA, Abilene Christian, Southern Miss, Southern Illinois, Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, Incarnate Word, UTRGV and Houston Christian.
Gray captured the individual title with rounds of 69-66-70 for an 11-under 205. For the tournament, he had 15 birdies and 33 pars over 54 holes on the par-72, 7,184-yard course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.