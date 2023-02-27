ARLINGTON, Texas – Sam Houston’s Qua Grant and Grand Canyon’s Kobe Knox have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Men’s Basketball Player and Freshman of the Week, for the game week ending on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Grant, a senior guard transfer from Wichita State, averaged 19.0 points 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals for Sam Houston in a 2-0 week. Grant also shot an even 50.0 percent from the field in the victories. Grant tallied 16 points, six boards and two steals in a 56-45 win for the Bearkats over California Baptist on Feb. 23. Grant closed the weekend with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 64-57 triumph against Southern Utah on Feb. 25.
Knox, a guard, earned conference freshman of the week for the third time this season after averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last week for GCU. Knox poured in 14 points to go along with six rebounds, seven assists and a steal in a nonconference win against Park (Ariz.) on Feb. 21.
