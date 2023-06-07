NEW WAVERLY — After three days of basketball camp, Donna Gilliam’s “Intense” Basketball camp came to a close for the ninth year.
The three-day camp focused on teaching the fundamentals of basketball to children in the surrounding areas from grades K-12.
“This was one of the best ones and how it was when we started the camp nine years ago,” Gilliam said. “We had a good turnout and the kids were awesome. Each coach talked about each group having improvements within the three days. Overall, it was great.”
The campers were divided up between age groups. The younger kids at New Waverly’s junior high and the high schoolers at the High School. The younger group was split up into five different groups with different coaches assigned to each group.
Each group taught similar things from spot-shooting the ball to setting picks and allowing your teammate to get around a defender.
The camp focused on the fundamentals of the game which led to some repetitive drills but overall allowed the goers to keep learning the basics of the game to move them along.
This year the camp reached more people and shaped things up for more people to attend the event to create more battles and better opportunities to learn.
“The other thing is changing our methods and focusing on fundamentals. This year we did more of that than anything. I think that is why we saw so much improvement this week. “We were able to reach out to kids from around the area,” Gilliam said. “The repeat campers put the word out.”
As the camp started to put knowledge with the kids, the competition continued to be around. The camp ended with the goers taking on in different contests as in free throws and three-point contests.
Campers were also squared off in one-on-one, two-on-two and three-on-three events to keep the competition alive and to show off the skills they learned in front of parents and grandparents who could attend the event.
“The kids love to compete,” Gilliam said. “We had several contests for them. I saw a lot of that. We tried to motivate them to be better than the day before. They bought into that. Each day before we broke up, each kid had something different they learned.”
As the camp has now ended, Gilliam was excited for how the results happened this year and looks forward to the 10th consecutive camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.