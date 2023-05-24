NEW WAVERLY — For the ninth annual year, New Waverly head girls’ basketball coach Donna Gilliam will host her “Intense” basketball camp for athletes in the area.
The camp is designed to teach kids from kindergarten all the way to their senior year and high school to learn basic basketball skills and turn them into life lessons for the future as well.
Dates for this camp are from 9 a.m. until noon June 5-7.
“We want to teach the younger kids the basic fundamentals of baseball,” New Waverly girls’ coach Donna Gilliam said. “We call it intense because we work from the start until the end. We look at giving the kids the basic fundamentals of basketball. We even talk to them about basketball and the game of life. We talk about basketball being a lifetime sport and something you can take with you in life.”
Things participants can expect to learn from this camp are basic fundamentals and some key concepts of basketball. Each day will start with some conditioning and translate to dribbling before moving on to more in-depth.
On the final day, better known as the competition day, where the campers will get to put their skills to the test with a tournament-style day.
In the respective age groups, there will be one-on-one tournaments and two-on-two tournaments that allow camp goers the ability to showcase the skills they learned to parents.
“We start with basic dribbling and then move up,” Gilliam said. “Once we graduate from there, we move to shooting and spot shooting. Every day we just add a little bit more so they can get better. We work all the way up to one-on-one or two-on-two like a scrimmage.”
While Gilliam will be there to teach at the camp, she will be joined by some familiar names. New Waverly’s former boys’ basketball coach Melvin Williams will assist along with boys’ assistant Chris Harvey. Former Bulldog basketball player Isaiah Gilliam will also be assisting with the camp.
New Waverly graduates Brianna Sykes and Skylee Espinosa will be helping with the campers as some of the Lady Dogs’ most recent graduates.
“They asked me if they could come and help this year because they were in the camp last year,” Gilliam said. “This year, they get to come back and teach skills to the kids in the camp now.”
The camp is open to all kids in the surrounding areas and costs $60 to attend. The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon June 5-7. Sign-up for the camp will wrap up on June 5 before the camp starts.
The kindergartners through seventh graders camp will be located at the New Waverly Junior High, with the eighth graders through seniors being at New Waverly High School.
