HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston had the Lopes right where it wanted them, but Grand Canyon scored with a less than two seconds left to come away with a 70-68 victory at Johnson Coliseum on Thursday.
The Bearkats (11-11, 7-5 WAC) were up 55-44 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter when Madelyn Batista made a free throw. GCU was able to score two quick baskets before the clock ran out to cut the lead to seven.
The Lopes (17-6, 9-3) scored 11 points to start the fourth to cap a 15-0 run to go up 61-55 with 6:23 left in the game.
The Kats weren't done fighting. Mikayla Woods drilled a 3-pointer to make it a three-point game, and Chyna Allen converted an old-fashioned three-point play to tie it.
Sam Houston finally regained the lead when Woods hit another 3, and Batista scored on a layup to make it 68-66 with a minute left in the game. Grand Canyon was able to score two unanswered baskets, the final with 1.4 seconds left, to steal the victory.
Allen led the Bearkats with 17 points, and Woods finished with 14. Batista, who just missed her fourth straight double-double with nine boards, each chipped in 13.
