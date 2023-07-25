Gaither earns All-American honor

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston linebacker Kavian Gaither has picked up a preseason honor after his breakout performance last season.
Gaither was named to the HERO Sports Group of Five All-American second team on Friday. He was selected to the HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American squad in 2022 and earned WAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-WAC first team honors.
The 2022 Buck Buchanan Award finalist posted double-digit tackles in the final four games of the season and finished with 79 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in nine games. He did not become a starter until the fifth game of the season against Eastern Kentucky and he made an instant impact with nine tackles, two for a loss, and a fumble recovery.
