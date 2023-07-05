NEW YORK — Sam Houston baseball alumni Colton Cowser appears to be headed to the big leagues after reports have him joining the Baltimore Orioles in New York.
Cowser will join the Orioles in New York as they have two games left against the Yankees, per Roch Kubatko at MASN Sports.
Cowser graduated high school from Cy Ranch in 2019 and was a member of the Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports All-Texas region team. From Cy Ranch, Cowser joined the Bearkats where he took the game by storm in his freshman year.
As a freshman, Cowser was the Southland Hitter of the Year and was a first-team outfielder. He also earned a spot on Team USA Collegiate National Team, making him the first Bearkat in school history and the first Southland Conference player since Michael Choice (UT Arlington) in 2009.
Cowser competed three seasons in a Bearkat uniform, where he grabbed 168 hits in 125 games. Cowser hit 24 home runs at SHSU with 16 coming in his sophomore year. In his 125 games, he drove in 112 runs.
After completing his sophomore year, Cowser went to the MLB draft and was selected fifth overall by the Baltimore Orioles, the highest draft pick by an SHSU player.
In his three years in the minor league systems, Cowser has slashed for a .305 average gaining 254 hits in 227 games. The slugger has 54 doubles, three triples and 31 home runs.
Cowser has drove in another 140 runs and stole 32 bases.
At Triple-A Norfolk, Cowser has a .330 batting average with 10 homers.
Cowser is ranked No. 14 among baseball’s prospects by MLB Pipeline.
In order to join the team, the Orioles would have to make roster moves as Cowser is not on the Baltimore 40-man roster.
The Orioles are 49-35 and in second place in the AL East. In their last 10 games, Baltimore is 4-6 and it looking for a spark as the New York Yankees are right on their tail for second place in the division.
Baltimore holds a two-game lead for the top wildcard spot over Houston and the Yankees.
If Cowser gets the call, he would join former Sam Houston Bearkat Ryan O’Hearn on the roster.
After making the move official, Cowser will got his first start in leftfield for the Orioles against the Yankees.
