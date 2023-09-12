After an online poll, New Waverly found a sweep with this week’s voting for Player of the Week. Football member Houston Forester and volleyball member Maryn Cook have been voted The Huntsville Item’s Player of the Week, presented by Pizza Hut.
While New Waverly’s team did not garner a win over Anahuac, they showed some improvement. The Bulldogs scored 14 points and it was their best offensive effort this season.
Forester recorded 10 solo tackles — 15 total — three tackles for loss, seven QB pressures and two pass breakups against the Anahuac offense. He also played on the offensive line for the Bulldogs.
Other nominees were Huntsville’s Austin Taylor and Jacob Ruffin.
In a separate online poll, New Waverly’s junior Maryn Cook helped lead the team to a four-set win over Centerville.
Cook helped lead the Lady Dogs against Centerville and was a do-it-all. She helped offensively with 11 kills and came in defensively with 13 digs for the Lady Dogs.
New Waverly on Friday was defeated in three sets to Anderson-Shiro. The Lady Dogs will continue its district slate against Tarkington at 5:30 p.m. today.
Other volleyball nominees were Huntsville’s Mylie Theisen and Alpha Omega Academy’s Esme Ward.
