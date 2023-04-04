HUNTSVILLE — After a rigorous weekend of playing soccer, Huntsville’s F.C. Eclipse came out victorious and will have three teams represent the organization's South Texas Cup.
This comes after the organization sent two squads to this event last season as newcomers, and now they will send three to the state events in Corpus Christi, Texas, later this month.
“Last year was definitely a milestone for us,” F.C. Eclipse coach and Huntsville Youth Soccer Association Director of Competitive soccer Wes McMillan said. “But these are brand new teams that were born and some haven’t been together a full year yet. It shows the dedication from everybody and if we can continue to go to these events and make the finals, it speaks volumes to the success of our program.”
The Eclipse saw five teams compete over the weekend, with three winning the event to move on.
One of the most notable victories was by the 13-and-under girls' team that stepped things up and through four games, they didn’t allow a single goal in the game.
That Eclipse team saw three wins while outsourcing opponents 8-0, 3-0 and 1-0 to make it to the championship game. In the final game, they would remain tied with their opponent and take the game to penalty kicks where they outlasted them
Goalkeeper Clarissa Solis was the big key to getting the victory and advancing the team.
F.C. Eclipse made it a focal point this season to work on its goalkeeper play and it paid off in multiple ways. Not only did the girls' 13U team advance from it but the 14U boys' team advanced with the help of Kendle Burns. F.C. Eclipse will also send its U16 boys to the state tournament.
“Kendle was really nervous going into it but we pumped him up,” McMillian said. “We pumped him up and told him this is what the training was for. He was fired up for it and stepped up to make the save.”
Goalkeeping was something that was worked on but this year it became a point of emphasis and it has paid off. The organization has taken Monday's practice to focus on the goalkeeper position.
The extra work has now given the players the ability to shine on the biggest stage for their team.
“It’s been a need for a while and we’ve been talking about it for a while,” McMillin said. “When we are training a team there is only so much we can do to get individual focus on the keepers. We knew we needed to do this and we want them to know how important that position is and we are willing to set aside time for them, and it paid off.”
Now with the three teams that have qualified for the state championships at the end of April, they get to continue their season with other clubs advancing to other tournaments.
The South Texas Cup will be held on April 29-30 in Corpus Christi with game times not announced yet.
