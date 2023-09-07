HUNTSVILLE — For Walker County soccer fans, the wait is officially over for some action on the pitch. Huntsville’s Youth Soccer Association (HYSA) will showcase eight teams this season for fans to enjoy.
The eight teams that hold the F.C. Eclipse will be moving up to play against tougher opponents after a majority of the teams found success and ended their season on top.
“A majority of our teams have advanced in their level of play after we all kind of started at the bottom,” HYSA Wes McMillan said. “It will be exciting to watch because everybody is stepping up. They are going to face the challenge and I think we have as good of a shot as anybody out there.”
The Eclipse organization will showcase eight teams this year ranging from U17, U16, U15, U14, U12 and U11 teams. For F.C. Eclipse, the girls will include a U17 team and a U14 team squad.
With the continued success, the organization has also seen growth in its teams too. With one team aging out last season, they were able to find enough newcomers to replace the team. And across the board, F.C. Eclipse added around 20 more members from across the area.
The growth is still coming and with the Eclipse teams finding success, the organization will get to play teams from Galveston to Beaumont. Eventually, they will add games with teams from Oklahoma and Louisiana in the coming years.
“Eventually we will be playing teams from Oklahoma, Louisiana and that is what we are striving for,” McMillian said.
The F.C. Eclipse will also see some minor changes to its staff. With Ortiz leading the boys’ team at New Waverly, he can only coach one team this season.
But the move has been relatively easy as the reins have been passed to assistant coach Scott Atnip.
“It has been a seamless transition,” McMillian said. “We’ve added some girls from different towns and it helps the program out. I think a lot of that contributes to the success we have had.”
For soccer fans, you can watch the F.C. Eclipse team play at Kate Barr Ross Park on the back fields. The Football Club will host around 75 games at KBR.
“It is good to have a home game and get some of the supporters out there that can’t travel all the time,” McMillian said. “I’ve been to some away games where there have been 150 people watching the game. It is cool when everybody rallies around the team and it builds the team up.”
