NEW WAVERLY — After a strong four-year career at New Waverly, senior Hutton Edney has officially signed to run at the collegiate level.
Edney signed his Letter of Intent to run for Wartburg College in Iowa.
“It’s a dream come true,” Edney said. “I want to be great at this sport. I love running so much.”
Since his sophomore year, Edney has made four trips to the state meet between the cross-country and track and field.
Edney’s senior year saw two separate trips to the state meet in distance running. Edney advanced to the state meet for cross country and then in two events in the track and field event.
Edney most recently competed at the state track and field meet. In the 1600-meter, he finished in sixth place with a time of 4:29.77 and set a new personal record in the 3200-meter run where he finished fourth in the state with a time of 9:33.67 on the biggest stage.
For three consecutive years, Edney advanced to the cross country state meet where he improved on his times each year.
This year, Edney finished seventh in the state building off his junior season when he finished ninth in the state. His sophomore year saw a 46th-place finish at the state meet.
“In reality, I’m going to think ‘I have four more years of this.’ I just can’t wait,” Edney said. “I am so excited.”
At New Waverly, Edney was not focused just on track and field. For his senior year, he was the Bulldogs' kicker and played soccer during his tenure.
But playing those sports has made more of an impact from the aspects of prepping for the season rather than just playing.
“It’s been great. A perk with going to a smaller school is they have you play other sports,” Edney said. “They have you work out and get toned. You can improve so much once you do all that and turn to college.”
While his time has now come to a close with New Waverly athletics, Edney’s left a lasting impact on the school and the teammates he will graduate with. From day-to-day workouts and pushing others to run with him and join the teams he was a part of.
“He has been very important to this program,” New Waverly track and field coach Melvin Williams said. “He has been a good athlete and student. He took care of his grades and took care of his business on the track. He is somebody you look for as an athlete to coach. You can depend on him and he will put in the time and effort. He is about the team and does things to help the team better.”
Edney will now turn his attention to one of the best Division III colleges for track and field. He joins a distance team that is ranked second in the Division III.
Wartburg College will now get one of the top long-distance runners in class 3A Texas and now he will have others that want to push him.
“I expect him to do some good things,” Williams said. “He will be around a lot of guys that will be like-minded. It will be good to see him get pushed.”
