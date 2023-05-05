NEW WAVERLY — Coming off stellar regional performances, New Waverly has two members advancing to the state meet for track and field.
Senior Hutton Edney took home two gold medals at the event at Midway High School to punch his ticket and junior Brooke Munoz took home a third for New Waverly in the 300-meter hurdle.
This is the second consecutive state meet for Munoz and Edney’s first trip to the meet in Austin.
“I just tried to take it one thing at a time,” Munoz said. “My goal was to make it back to state. I must keep doing what I am doing and train the same way. Hopefully, it all pays off in the end.”
“It’s huge for me because I haven’t been on track,” Edney said. “I have worked hard to get to this point so it is big for me.”
Edney will advance to the state meet in both the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run after setting two personal records in them.
In the 1600 meter, he finished with a time of 4:27.36 to win gold, and in the 3200 meter, he finished with a 9:47.35, a new personal record.
“I was insanely joyful,” Edney said. “All the hard work I did for it paid off, I hope to be doing it at state.”
Munoz would go on to take the gold in the 300-meter hurdle with a time of 45.98, which was just over a full second better than second place.
However, she has been there before as she took home the bronze medal in Austin last year.
“Last year, it was the first time and I was a newbie,” Munoz said. “This year, I’m a little more experienced. I am going to push myself when I get there and worry about my times more than anything else.”
But now is the time to refocus and let the hard work they have put in be the difference at state.
“I’m just going to trust myself and the training I have done,” Munoz said. “I’m not trying to compare myself to others. I just want to go out there and run my race. I want to be satisfied with what I did,” Munoz said. “No matter what happens I want to have done my best and I laid it out there on the track.”
The state track meet will take place in Austin on May 11th.
