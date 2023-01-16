The citizens of Huntsville have been voicing their concerns about the Huntsville Public Library for months and a decision to bring in an outside management company for weeks.
One thing is clear - the public has not been heard regarding its concerns.
Whether it’s Pride displays involving LGBTQ issues or the management and direction of the library, city officials aren’t listening. More than that, they’re not even asking for input.
Concerns began when city management ordered staff to remove an LGBTQ Pride display from the foyer of the library following the request from a self-appointed group of concerned citizens.
Promises were made. Orders were given. The doors of the library were locked for hours as staff and city management tried to work out their differences. Someone on staff was sent home. All book displays were removed throughout the library, including the main Pride display and new materials for children, teens and adults, as well as, book sale displays.
Citizens quickly responded by showing up to Council meetings to express their opinions during public participation portions, often critical of city actions. The city’s solution to the inconvenience upon their time was to remove the public comment opportunity, unless directly relating to items on the agenda.
Police personnel were assigned to review collection materials. To what end? Unless there was evidence of criminal activity that had happened or was threatened, what qualifications do police have reviewing the written materials published by reputable publishing companies?
Does someone on staff at the Huntsville Police Department have a master’s in library sciences? Or was this an act of arrogance on the part of the city?
The city of Huntsville and City Council acted on Dec. 20, presenting the outside management option by one company in a conference room that could not hold the citizens who showed up to hear the facts.
That workshop allowed the Council to ask questions, but not the public. Immediately following that presentation, the Council voted during its regular meeting to hand over management of the library to Library Systems & Services, a company that is primarily based in Maryland.
There were no other companies explored or solicited by the city through request for qualifications, a standard procedure when seeking outside contractors. No other options were presented.
Employees of the library were not made aware of the exploration of handing over management until a letter was handed to them following the city’s Employee Christmas luncheon on Dec. 15. The memo stated that Library Systems & Services expressed interest in the potential of retaining current library employees. During the workshop, LS&S representatives stated emphatically that staff would be retained. Which employees? How many?
It was stated in the memo that all city library employees would have to interview for the positions being maintained through the contract.
The city issued a press release announcing the partnership to enhance the operations of the library, to become effective Jan. 30.
It claims that outsourcing or managed services is not the same as privatization. But the fact remains that LS&S is a private company chosen to manage our local assets and employees. In 2010, the then-chief executive of LS&S admitted to The New York Times that the company saves money by cutting overhead and replacing employees.
Whether it’s called outsourcing or privatizing, this agreement will likely mean cutbacks in wages and benefits to realize savings, while the local economy suffers and income inequality continues to grow in Huntsville.
The company claims efficiencies from buying materials at the national level, but critics contend this sacrifices a local branch’s ability to adapt to the needs and interests of patrons.
The American Library Association (ALA) policy manual “affirms that publicly funded libraries should remain directly accountable to the public funds they serve. Therefore, the ALA opposes the shifting of policy making and management oversight of library services from the public to the private for-profit sector.”
The public has a right to be outraged. It has been snubbed and overlooked.
No town hall meeting was held. The Library Advisory Board was not consulted. The Friends of the Huntsville Public Library was not informed. No notice was afforded to patrons who currently hold or have held a library card with the Huntsville Public Library. No public survey was done and no opportunity afforded to share opinions with staff or the elected individuals appointed to represent the qualified voting public of the city of Huntsville.
A group of voters has now begun circulating a recall petition of the Council members who voted in favor of the LS&S contract with a 6-3 vote - because they have failed to heed the voices of the citizens.
We support that movement.
This is not the way we expect the council to conduct the people’s business.
