Do not be a chocolate bunny. They’re sweet on the outside, but ultimately hollow.
As we, who so choose, celebrate Easter -- we may observe many of the varied symbols that have agglomerated to this Holy day (“holiday”) over the millennia. We notice symbols of new life, fitting festoons for the sacred Christian commemoration of Resurrection. They include eggs, flowers, and ubiquitous yet paradoxically anomalous hollow chocolate bunny rabbits, a timely metaphorical admonition, lest one allow faith to be a mere sweet veneer for public observance.
Many clergy- folk will be happy to see the extraordinary surfeit of congregants in the pews on Sunday. But then, in weeks to come, they may hope to see all those folks continue to attend and participate in the life of the parish church. Unfortunately, that’s about as likely to produce results as going to the Golden Corral to look for vegans.
Not just everybody gets excited about regular, or even occasional, practice of religion. Some people describe themselves as ‘spiritual, but not religious.’ On the other hand, I know plenty of folks who in reality are religious but not spiritual: chocolate bunnies, one might say. Put on the Sunday best for an hour, but the rhetoric doesn’t really affect or change the rest of life, as it should.
We used to have issues dealing with understanding or implementing such affect and change, when we were children. During mom’s transition period of changing the contents of the plastic eggs from candy to money, Easter egg hunts could tend to get out of hand, brutally escalating competitive sibling rivalry, shall we say.
Clashes increased in ferocity between me and my brother, “Crash & Burn.” That was his nickname because of the usual results of his participation in everything from peewee football to dirt-bike racing, and even ballroom dance lessons.
Usually the tumultuous egg-hunt front yard fracas would even include our two dogs, Haldeman and Ehrlichman. They were both mutts from the pound, but fiercely loyal to our family, and they enjoyed a good donnybrook as much as any of us kids, so they jumped right in like it was pro Wrestling, no holds barred.
Then along came the Easter basket debacle. In those days, most parents packed the goodies themselves, including various meaningful trinkets and treats. But the grass complicated matters. You remember the colorful plastic angel-hair “grass” with which the folks would line the baskets.
When the grass became available in different colors, the Hershey hit the fan. Some artsy craft campaign (devised by some retrograde delusional parent, probably) advised that a mom could reward good behavior by putting green grass into most kids’ baskets, but use gold colored grass to symbolize high praise for those who were extra polite and obedient.
Our Mom decided that what Crash & Burn and I deserved was charcoal/ mud gray grass for the one, and abysmal tar black for the other. Of course, our little sister got the gold, or sometimes even the quintessential platinum- irridium.
In spite of our volatile and juvenile misprisions of Easter, many folks, it is to be hoped, eventually evolve a more effective spiritual understanding of Christianity, the Resurrection, and the cross. Pope John Paul II used to say that the cross showed people a contradiction that we should ponder: the horizontal, or mundane plane is crossed—viz., contradicted, by the vertical uplifting bar, which demands that earthly limited life be redirected and thus transformed into transcendence and resurrection.
So, let’s not be shallow veneers of joy and forgiveness, but rather people of spiritual integrity who are serious about repenting and basing their lives on true religion. Do not be a hollow chocolate bunny.
Bruce Chabot is a retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville.
