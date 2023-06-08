HUNTSVILLE — In a season that saw nine district wins, Huntsville softball was recognized by District 16, 5A for its efforts on the softball diamond.
For their efforts, the Lady Hornets picked up one superlative, three members on the all-district first team, three members on the all-district second team, two all-district honorable mentions and five on the all-district academic team.
Junior Jaelynn Duke picked up the Co-District MVP after a stellar season. Duke was the Lady Hornets ace and was strong in the circle. She pitched in 168 innings for Huntsville and saw an ERA of 2.42 throughout the season. In district play, Duke’s ERA was 1.83 in eight appearances. She also struck out 202 batters this season.
Not only was she the ace, but was the best hitter for the Lady Hornet squad. Duke batted a .550 in 40 games. Duke’s 71 hits led the team by 17 hits and her 46 RBI was 10 better than the next hitter. Duke also had 32 extra-base hits with 10 home runs.
Senior Noelle Sandann, junior Aariss McHale and freshman Chloe Sanders were named to the District 16, 5A first team.
Sandmann, playing in her last season as a Lady Hornets, saw an exciting year. She slashed a .349 at the plate and brought in 25 RBI, third on the team. Sandmann cleared the wall twice and hit six doubles. She had 38 hits this season. Sandmann also stepped up in a time of need for Huntsville. Needing a new center fielder, Sandmann filled in the role and had a 95.5% fielding percentage.
McHale played a pivotal role at third base for Huntsville this year. At the hot corner, McHale handled the pressure as she had 82 total chances. McHale fielded 92.7% of the balls hit her way. McHale also stepped up at the plate hitting a .386 average with 39 hits. She drove in 20 runs and scored 18 times on the bases.
Sanders came in as a freshman and took the game by storm. She would become the shortstop for Huntsville when Duke was on the mound and shifted to second base when Duke was at shortstop. In her freshman season, Sanders played in 20 games and hit for a .385 average. She racked up 20 hits in 52 at-bats.
Senior Hope Grant and juniors Kali Klawinsky and Katie Vonrosneberg were both named to the All-District second team.
Grant saw time as the Lady Hornets' first basemen and sometimes in the circle. Grant batted in the heart of the order and hit for a .373 average. Grant was second on the team in RBI with 36 which was third on the team. Grant was third on the team in total defensive chances and had a low of four errors. In the circle, she threw 68 1/3rd innings in the circle. She struck out 599 og the 288 batters she faced and boasted an ERA of 2.77.
Klawinsky saw another strong season in the field and at the plate. At second base, she tallied 108 putouts. At the plate, Klawinsky finished with 20 hits and an OBP of .442. She drew 10 walks on the season and drove in eight runs.
Vonrosenberg caught nearly every game for the Lady Hornets. She saw 264 chances behind the plate. Vonrosenberg had 15 assists this season and was a force with her 98.9 fielding percentage. At the plate, she hit for a team's second-best .450 at the plate with 54 hits. She drove in 24 runs while knocking 13 doubles and two home runs this season.
Sophomore Anna Rosenlund and junior Rylie Hammond were both honored with All-District honorable mention nods.
Rosenlund made the adjustment from the infield to the outfield this season. Rosenlund batted at the top of the lineup and was excellent at getting on base. Rosenlund led the team with 20 walks and yielded an on-base percentage of .440. She also stole 18 bases. Rosenlund was a part of four double plays this season and her defense took things up a step for the Lady Hornets.
Hammond was in a utility role for Huntsville this season and she saw 77 plate appearances. Hammond pushed for 24 hits and had an average of .369 while driving in 15 runs. She also hit five doubles.
Seniors Kye’ana Washington and Valerie Cobb, sophomore Jaz Enriquez, and Sanders all were named to the all-academic team for their efforts in the classroom as well as on the field.
Huntsville this season collected its third straight district title after defeating Porter in a tie-breaker game. The Lady Hornets also garnered a bi-district championship, an area championship and a regional quarterfinalist this season. Huntsville’s season ended against district rival Dayton in the third round.
