HUNTSVILLE — After competing in her junior year at Huntsville High School, Jaelynn Duke continued to rake in honors for her efforts on the softball diamond.
Duke, a Tarleton State commit, was named to the Blue Bell Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state honorable mention softball team for her junior year. The award is just another accolade to come in for her this season.
“It is such an honor for Jaelynn to be named to the TSWA all-state team for this season,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “This is her second nomination from the TSWA and we are so very proud of her accomplishments. She led our team offensively this season and collected nearly 1/4 of our team's RBIs. We are so excited to have her back for her senior season and cannot wait to see the amazing things she can accomplish.”
Duke was the Lady Hornets' starting pitcher but she played roles as a shortstop and was a key piece for Huntsville at the plate.
Being a do-it-all type of player, Duke led the team in a number of categories both on offense and defense.
In the circle, Duke made 30 appearances throughout Huntsville’s 40 games played. Duke boasted a 2.42 ERA IN 168 innings of work facing 725 batters.
Opponents had a tough time getting to Duke in games as teams garnered 162 hits from the season. Teams scored 78 runs off her with 58 of them being earned runs. Duke struck out 202 opposing batters as well to earn this nod.
When Duke wasn’t in the circle she was at shortstop. In the field, Duke had a fielding percentage of 96.3% on 109 chances. She had 37 put-outs on the season and was a part of two double plays from the field.
At the plate, Duke batted in the clean-up spot for most of the season and she excelled at it. Duke saw 135 plate appearances where she hit for a .550 average. Duke tabbed 71 hits and drove in 46 runs for the Lady Hornets - all of those led the team.
Of Duke’s 71 hits, she hit 11 doubles, 11 triples and 10 home runs for Huntsville. She struck out eight times for the duration of the season.
On top of being included in the TSWA all-state, Duke earned the Co-MVP award for District 16, 5A for her efforts. Duke was also invited to the Texas Girls’ Coaching Association (TGCA) 5A all-star game for the third straight year.
Duke will play in the All-Star game at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington.
