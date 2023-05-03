NEW WAVERLY — After a third-place finish in the district last season, New Waverly brought back seven starters and a barn full of pitchers to show what Bulldog baseball is.
With those seven returners, New Waverly saw themselves with a 20-4 record and an 11-2 district record en route to the District 23, 3A title.
“I’m so tickled with the way our kids fought all year long,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “Going in, we were picked either third or fourth in the district. To be able to get in, and play good baseball all season was good. We are a quality baseball team and we have a good opponent in East Bernard.”
Now, the Dogs must continue what they did during the regular season against East Bernard in the bi-district round.
For New Waverly, things start on the mound. Bullpen depth has been key for the Dogs as they have thrown nine separate guys throughout the 24 games.
Senior Brock Thorn has seen an uptick in his innings and has taken more of a starter role. Thorn has anchored the Dogs and has seen action in 10 games. Thorn boasts a 5-0 record and has tossed 36 2/3rds innings of play.
Thorn leads New Waverly in strikeouts with 58 but sometimes he has control issues. Thorn has hit 19 opposing batters and walked another 14 in his outings. But his bounce back had him as the Dogs' typical Tuesday starter.
On the flip, freshman Brayden Stevenson has been the Friday guy. Steveson leads the team in innings pitched and holds an ERA of .82. Stevenson has been used as a starter and holds a 7-0 record in his outings.
Steveson has struck out another 56 batters and he and his counterpart have over half the Bulldogs' punchouts.
“That has been the hallmark of our year,” Morphew said. “Those guys can eat up innings but get strikeouts and outs. Brock has been that guy this year. We knew Brayden was going to be good, but we didn’t know if it would be this year or next year. He has been dominant on the bump and solid for us.”
But the arms become endless for the Dogs as sophomore Lane Fortune has stepped up for 25 innings of work.
“It all starts with pitching,” Morphew said. “We have several arms to turn to. That has been a key for us. Going into a three-game series, I would put up our arms against anybody.”
While New Waverly’s pitching has held teams to 60 runs, its offense has gone stale over the last couple of weeks.
The Bulldogs have scored 197 runs this year, but in the last five games they have scored 10 runs. That was preceded by two games that saw 47 runs and two run-rules. But while this team is making contact, the ball hasn’t been falling in for hits like it needs to.
“Offensively, we have to be scrappy,” Morphew said. “We are hitting the ball, we just aren’t putting the runs up that I want. We have to string things together.”
Sophomore Cade Garrett has been the Bulldogs' leader in the batters’ box. Garrett has blooped 35 hits for New Waverly to hold his .449 average through all 24 games. Garrett has driven in another 26 runs.
New Waverly has another six batters, batting over .300 and two hitting over .400. Junior Austin Dowies has 31 hits and another 24 RBI this season.
The biggest thing for New Waverly will be moving runners around the base paths to bring them home.
“We have to get runners on and then be smart about moving people over,” Morphew said. “We have guys that are fast enough to get on with bunts. When you do that, you get guys over in scoring position. We have to be smart without at-bats and do anything anybody else will do.”
New Waverly will now square off against East Bernard in a three-game series in the bi-district round. The Bulldogs and Brahmans will open the series at 7:30 p.m. Friday and close the series on Saturday with a potential double-header. The entire series will be played at Navasota High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.