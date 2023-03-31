HUNTSVILLE — Over two days, Huntsville boys’ golf spent time at Bearkat course where they competed in the district 16, 5A tournament and the results were mixed.
The Hornet's saw senior Matthew deBoisblanc finish the event in second place overall earning a medalist spot in the regional tournament after a dominating performance. The Hornets' team of five would improve on the second day but it wasn’t enough as they finished the event in seventh.
deBoisblanc finished with a two-day score of 151, after shooting a 76 on day 2 and a first-day score of 75. He would finish one stroke short of the winner in Kingwood Park’s Jayden Romig.
Last year, deBoisblanc finished the season two strokes away from the state meet after advancing to the regionals.
Huntsville would see another six members compete in the event as Carter Kenter was the next highest finisher with a two-day score of 182 placing him in 20th in the event. Kyle Smith would finish the event in 33rd place with a two-day score of 213.
Destin Zapoli wrapped up the week with a 44th-place finish and a score of 240.
Monty Morgan(44th), Cody Pool(46th) and Zach Moss(47th) rounded out the Hornets in the gold tournament.
While the team wound up finishing in seventh place, it was still a turnaround performance by the squad as they shot a season-low on Thursday to end their season.
“The team turned in a season-low second-day score and several players improved as the season progressed,” Huntsville coach Marshall Earnhart said. “Matthew put together a great second-day performance to finish the event in second place and qualify for regionals. This group of guys has been one of my favorite teams I have coached.”
deBoisblanc will now get to continue his season at the regional meet on April 19-20 at the Rockwall golf and athletic club.
