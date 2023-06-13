HUNTSVILLE — Fresh off an appearance in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, two Sam Houston student-athletes have received all-region honors on Tuesday.
Outfielder Joe Redfield and first baseman Tyler Davis were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association NCAA Division I Central All-Region teams.
Redfield is a first-team selection after hitting .402, which was 21st in the country, and tying for seventh in the nation with 100 hits to help the Bearkats to a 39-25 record including a Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
He led the team with 15 home runs and 81 runs scored in his first season at Sam Houston.
Davis was a second-team selection following a breakout season in which he finished fifth in the nation with a .423 batting average and second with 107 hits. He led the team with 21 doubles, tied for first with four triples and was second with 60 RBI.
Redfield and Davis were also both named first-team All-WAC.
