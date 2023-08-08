I Chronicles 12:32 instructs Christians to “Understand the Times”. It is difficult to imagine individuals more attuned to their times than Huntsville’s Samuel Walker Houston, namesake of the icon of Texas History, Sam Houston, and Conroe’s David Abner Jr. Both of these nationally recognized African American educators reflected “profiles in courage” raising them above prevailing negative tides of the culturally volatile early twentieth century. Theirs was an era inundated to the highest levels with the pseudo-scientific theory of eugenics, centering on the theme of “preservation of favored races.”
A prominent example of the influence of the misguided theory lay in the “National Conference on Race Betterment” at Battle Creek Michigan in 1914. Here a prominent array of influential citizens orchestrated a gathering whose official purpose lay in promoting a broader and more systematic use of state-sanctioned sterilization to impede the proliferation of perceived inferior specimens of humanity.
The three most prominent African American leaders of the era were Booker T. Washington, educated at Hampton Institute, W.E. B. Dubois associated strongly with Atlanta University and Kelly Miller of Howard University. Echoing their white counterparts, all of these incorporated the precepts of eugenics into their approach to education. Washington, the only African American invitee to the 1914 conference, emphasized the need for African Americans to set an example of hard work and discipline while Dubois and Miller focused largely on education of a black elite to guide the evolutionary process of their race.
Upon attending all three of the above- mentioned schools, Samuel W. Houston pioneered Sam Houston Institute just outside of Huntsville into a powerhouse for its time. For example, 250 of his students obtained a college degree, phenomenal for that era. Samuel W. himself, became Superintendent of Schools for Walker County and principal of a high school named for him, as well as playing a key role in the 1936 centennial celebration of Texas. In spite of his consequent inside knowledge of the thought and leadership of eugenic-based semantics, Samuel W. Houston’s philosophy of ethics found reflection in the following statement of his: True leadership stems from being a follower of Him who said, “I am the way, the truth and the life.”
Meanwhile, just 30 miles below Huntsville, in 1906, David Abner Jr. became president of Conroe Normal and Industrial College, guiding the school through its “golden era.” Like Samuel W. Houston, David Abner was possessed of a stellar education. For starters, he was the first African American to graduate from a Texas Institution of higher education, in Abner’s case, Bishop College of Marshall. Earlier, he had attended Straight University in New Orleans and Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee where one of his compositions in Greek received placement in the Nashville Exposition.
Abner came to Conroe from a tenure as president of Guadalupe College in Sequin, influencing the transfer of some 900 students to Conroe. Like Samuel W. Houston, David Abner Jr. resisted the social pressure of the times, opting instead for an emphasis on traditional Christian-based “intelligence and Virtue.” Upon retirement from a noble tenure in Conroe, Abner finished his remarkable career in Nashville as head of the National Baptist Convention Theological Seminary.
David Abner Jr and Samuel W. Houston, exemplary African American intellectual pioneers in resisting the challenge to classic reason-based Christian Education.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
