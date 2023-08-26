I found Gene Blair’s article entitled, “Serving the Public: Not for the Weak,” to be quite interesting, just as I do each of his articles. Upon reading his experiences serving the public, reflecting on my own experiences, and considering the state of customer service in America today, I felt the need to convey my own thoughts, perhaps from a slightly different perspective.
I grew up in suburban Houston in the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, a Baby Boomer born to parents who survived the Great Depression and World War II. We were poor but we did not know it because we were in the same boat as 3000 other families in our community. Our parents did the best they could, teaching us to love God, our country, and each other, and impressing upon us the value of a good work ethic.
Maintaining lawns in my neighborhood and working cattle in Walker County with my father and grandfather for several years prepared me for my first “real job” by instilling in me (1) a positive work ethic, and (2) the value of dealing respectfully with customers. By the time I reached high school, I was ready for that first job — one in which I would be serving the public for a paycheck.
My first job was at a local meat market in my hometown, Smith’s Quality Meat Market. The owner, Mr. Ralph Smith, had worked for 25 years building his business and had gained a reputation for providing quality products and superb customer service. He was a master butcher by trade, but he was so much more. He enjoyed dealing with people and had a keen interest in hiring high school students and mentoring them in (1) basic business principles, (2) customer service, and (3) work ethic enhancement.
Some of the things Mr. Smith taught me during my four years under his tutelage were as follows:
• Treat each customer like a VIP.
We had an elderly customer (well, I was 15 and I thought she was elderly, anyway) whose name was Mrs. Alma Zotzky. She spent a lot of money in our market and was very persnickety, buying only the best cuts of heavy beef and insisting that Mr. Smith personally serve her each time she came into the store. Mr. Smith taught me to observe how respectfully he treated Mrs. Zotzky, and to treat every customer in a similar fashion. Whether they came in to purchase a few slices of bologna or a ribeye steak, they were important to us.
• Always be courteous, smiling, and grateful for the customer’s business.
People want to know that they are welcome and that their business is appreciated. “Thank you for coming in today” goes far toward establishing return customers who are more apt to be generous spenders. It’s about building a relationship with them.
• Always be upfront when a mistake is made.
Mr. Smith was the first to admit to the customer when he had made a mistake and he expected his employees to follow suit. He would say, “Customers resent lies and cover-ups — Just be upfront with them and give them the service you would expect. Then, we can all rest better at night knowing that we have done what is right.”
• The customer is always, ALWAYS, right, even when they are wrong. This is where I learned humility and diplomacy because oftentimes the customer is NOT right. I learned how to work through various precarious situations and to smile in the face of the customer when I sometimes preferred to scream or even cry.
I am reminded of the time when a customer allowed me to weigh, wrap, and mark a sirloin steak and then exclaimed, “There’s no way that sirloin steak costs $1.31.” Mr. Smith overheard the complaint from the customer, stepped-in, unwrapped the steak, and re-weighed it, showing the disheveled customer the weight. With a smile, he demonstrated to me how to kindly and politely regain the confidence of the customer. He said, “Mrs. Jones, indeed this prime sirloin steak weighs 1 ½ pounds and has a cost of $0.87/pound. So, the price is just as Donnie has marked it, $1.31.” The customer smiled and said, “Very well. I’ll take it.”
The lesson I learned from that situation was to always communicate effectively with the customer — tell them the unit price, the weight, and the cost of the product, and to always be willing to go a step further to maintain the customer’s confidence.
By the way, that sirloin steak that Mrs. Jones purchased for $1.31 in 1965 would cost her $11.99 today.
Working at Smith’s Quality Meat Market under the leadership of a wonderful mentor like Ralph Smith during my high school years taught me things about customer service that I applied time and time again to my next 47 years of serving customers in the electrical power industry. Perhaps I have become a bit like Mrs. Zotzky in that I now expect those who serve me to be smiling, respectful, and courteous in a world where so much of that (but thankfully, not all of it) has disappeared.
As Mr. Blair said, “I have respect for those who serve us, in a society that is a lot less polite today.” Perhaps, by setting the example by being smiling, respectful, and courteous customers, we can encourage those who serve us to reciprocate and always provide “Service With a Smile.”
Donnie Calvin is retired from Sam Houston Electric Cooperative, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. He has been a resident of Walker County for 15 years. You can reach him at donecalvin@gmail.com
