ARLINGTON — Conference USA announced its upcoming 2023-2024 men’s basketball season conference schedule.
The Bearkats will play 16 conference games, as they play each team at home and on the road. Sam Houston will open up its Conference USA slate on Jan. 6 with its conference home opener against Louisiana Tech.
SHSU will stay at home for another home match against Western Kentucky before hitting the road.
On their first road trip, the Bearkats will face Middle Tennessee on Jan. 13 and travel up to Virginia to face Liberty on Jan. 20.
Maybe the most anticipated game of the year will be played on Jan. 25, when former head coach Jason Hooten and his New Mexico State squad come to town for his first return to the Johnson Coliseum.
After the reunion, Sam Houston will face another western team with the University of Texas El Paso coming to Huntsville.
Sam Houston then hits the road for a three-game stretch where they will start the road trip with stops at Western Kentucky (Feb. 1), Florida International (Feb. 3) and Jacksonville State (Feb. 8).
The Bearkats will return home for two games on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17 to face Florida International and Liberty, respectively.
A trip west is then in order as the Bearkats travel to Las Cruces for a Feb. 22 match followed by a stop in El Paso for the second matchup against UTEP.
With three games left, the Kats will face Middle Tennessee at home on March 2 before a quick bus trip to Louisiana Tech four days later on March 6.
The Kats will wrap up their regular season on March 9 with a home game against Jacksonville State.
The Conference USA championship will be held from March 12-16 in Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.
Jan. 6 Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston (Conference home opener)
Jan. 10 Western Kentucky at Sam Houston
Jan. 13 Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee
Jan. 20 Sam Houston at Liberty
Jan. 25 New Mexico State at Sam Houston (Hooten’s return)
Jan. 27 UTEP at Sam Houston
Feb. 1 Sam Houston at Western Kentucky
Feb. 3 Sam Houston at Florida International
Feb. 8 Sam Houston at Jacksonville State
Feb. 15 Florida International at Sam Houston
Feb. 17 Liberty at Sam Houston
Feb. 22 Sam Houston at New Mexico State
Feb. 24 Sam Houston at UTEP
March 2 Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston
March 6 Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech
March 9 Jacksonville State at Sam Houston
