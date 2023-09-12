Leading exercise classes for mature adults is a challenge and a joy. One must have an appreciation of and consideration for the natural symptoms of the aging process. The average age of those in my classes was about 75 and it was important to be aware of knee and hip replacements, medications, arthritis and various other minor ailments with which class members were contending. As a nurse with experience in caring for those conditions at one time or another, I stayed cognizant of the dos and don’ts inherent in a full program of: aerobics, strengthening, stretching, hand-weights and mat work. Classes began at 7:15 and ended at 8:45 A.M. and the facility provided was excellent, had good sound equipment and great space. My classes were large and made up of local people and Winter Texans from the cold northern states who had come to spend their winters in our beautiful warm Valley climate. . They were enthusiastic, rarely missed class and the results were gratifying. There were some in my classes who were particularly memorable.
There was George. George was known for wearing totally inappropriate clothing to class. He was in his 8th decade of life and approached me after class one day to tell me he was having pain in his legs up along his shins and did I have an idea what might be causing it. The scenario went like this.
“George, what do you do beside exercise here every morning?”
“I dance.”
“How often do you dance?”
“I am single and there are always women who want a dance partner and I like to dance. So in RV parks that hold morning dances there is usually a lady that would like to accompany me. Lakewood RV Park is well known for its great wooden dance floor and they usually hold dances in the afternoon. And there are dances happening somewhere every evening and I dance most evenings too. But not always with the same lady, you understand.”
I was in shock. “Are you telling me you dance three times a day, George?”
“Yep, most days”
I sat (collapsed) on the nearest chair and asked him to pull up his pant legs and show me where he was experiencing pain. He had the legs of an 18 year old football athlete! I said, “George, I think you have shin splints, you just might be overdoing the dancing. Why not give up some of the dance sessions and see if it helps. Well George did as I advised and his pain went away. He thought I was another Mother Teresa.
Mattie was another story. She warned me on her first day in class that she was unable to raise her hands above her shoulders. She said it ran in the family, that her mother could never raise her hands above her shoulders and neither could her two sisters. She said it was an inherited condition.
I cautioned her to do the moves that were comfortable. (I never believed in the “no pain, no gain” credo.) There are many exercises that involve raising the arms above the shoulders and after several weeks Mattie was getting her hands above her shoulders and as time went by, way above them. One day she came up to me after class and said, “I just don’t understand it but I am getting my hands up over my shoulders. Look.” and she stretched her arms straight up above her head. I had watched this gradually happening and asked her what she thought of her ability to raise her hands above her head.
Her reply, “My mom never raised her arms and said she couldn’t. We were told we probably couldn’t either. And we couldn’t. It was all in our heads. I can’t wait to get back home and tell my sisters. If mama was still alive and here in your class she would be raising her arms too.” I wanted to cry for her. She learned after three fourths of her life was past that she could do something she had never been able to do because she had been told she couldn’t. How sad is that?
My teaching methods were devised after careful research and they worked great for mature bodies. Seeing stiff legs and arms gaining range of motion, hearing tales of back aches that disappeared and energy levels that improved made my job a pleasure. Exercise is never really a fun thing, but having the stage and the mic I could use my comedic tendencies to add laughter to our workout regimen. We did some really kooky fun things to break up the boredom of one and one-quarter hours of daily exercise activity. It was a great program and there was no part of the body that wasn’t exercised including fingers, face and eyeballs. After 20 plus years of teaching, I hung up my sneakers and attended as a class member under an instructor I had trained. I recommend some kind of routine exercise for everyone. And when people say, “Why exercise? It will just prolong your stay in a nursing home.” Don’t hit them with your purse, just be nice, smile and say “The point is not to live longer, it is to live healthier, Doofus.” No, skip the “doofus” part.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.