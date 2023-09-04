To join an exercise class and find oneself amidst a bevy of twenty to thirty-year-olds and a youthful instructor with a 24-inch waistline is cruel and inhumane if you are on the shady side of 70. It should be against the law and gravity is to blame. I know a great deal about gravity.
- In physics, gravity is thought to control the movements of bodies with mass. I don’t even like the sound of that! Sir Isaac Newton watched that apple fall to the ground and got all kinds of ideas about gravity. Aristotlein the 4th century B.C. believed the downward motion of heavy bodies was related to their nature which causes them to move downward toward the center of the universe. Thus heavy bodies are not attracted to the Earth by an external force of gravity but tend toward the center of the universe because of an inner heaviness. In light of my own experience, what kind of diddledepoo is that!
- Vitruvius Polliosaid gravity paid no attention to weight but rather to its nature. Really? Brahmagupta, Indian astronomer and math whizz called it an “attractive force”. He called it gurutvakarsan. He must have been young so what did he know.
I know about gravity and my confirmed opinion is that for every nice older person there is a special separate gravitation and some of that gravitational pull is stronger than usual. Blame must land somewhere for the aging process: dropping things, tripping on the cat, driving over a curb and dinks in a fender. It is gravity. Period.
My sister had a penchant for sending me “old people” jokes and cartoons that she found funny until I had enough of it. So I wrote and requested, “No more old folks jokes. I AM an old folk. Not funny. I can read without my glasses, hear without hearing aids and I smell well, let us change that to smell good and I wear strapless dresses and 4 inch heels out to dinner in the evening. So please, no more old people hee-haws.”
That last part was a lie. What I wear out to dinner would more likely resemble a burqa, truth be known, and I glide on heels no higher than ½ inch off the floor. As it turned out, that last statement needed no retraction for she answered immediately and agreed not to send old people jokes in the future then added “as for the strapless dresses and the four inch heels, I am still laughing at my mind’s eye picture of you in that get up! Get a grip! P.S. Still LOL .” Sisters are meant to ground us in reality. She always was the one to grab my kite string when I soared aloft from life’s truths. But it is all gravity’s doing. I know that.
This bonding adventure with gravity was what motivated me to become a certified exercise/aerobics instructor with a specialty in teaching classes made up of mature adults. Mature adult is the new politically correct way to describe old people; not senior citizens or the elderly, but mature adults. And that is who made up my classes for the twenty years I taught physical fitness.
It was a great period of time in my life journey in spite of the onslaught of gravity evident among members of my classes. I am not saying we reversed it, but we made it harder for gravity to pull us down into a little pile on the floor. Sir Isaac Newton, Aristotle and Vitruvius Pollio can keep their ideas on gravity but as for me I am going with “gurutvakarsan” which I do not truly understand but I love the sound of the word. Stay tuned for Part II.
* Referenced: Google/Wikipedia on Gravity.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
