COLLEGE STATION — For the second year in a row, New Waverly will send a tennis player to the state tournament to play for a championship.
Senior Amara Cook battled through over five hours of tennis at the regional event to punch her ticket to the title after finishing in second place last year.
“I’m just glad I had the opportunity to play for the school,” Cook said. “It’s cool to be the first New Waverly person to make it.”
Throughout this tennis season, Cook has been battle tested and has played in several tournaments and walked away with three wins. Cook went on to win two meets in Madisonville and one in Livingston before the district tournament.
Cook entered the regional event as a one-seed and did not drop a game until the semi-finals when she saw a three-hour and 50-minute battle to advance to the championship game.
But that was why she played a tough tournament season to continue preparing for the hard road ahead. Included in that was Cook dropping the opening set in last year's state meet and having to battle back to earn a spot in the final.
“I think I can take away a lot because I dropped the first set in the first round last year and had to come back and win,” Cook said. “I had to come back and win in order to make it to the semi-finals and win it. I’m ready to go in with the mindset that the match isn’t over until it ends.”
But this has another thing as Gayla, Cook’s mother, will get to coach her senior daughter in the state championships in what has been a family affair for tennis.
“It’s amazing because it’s a family affair,” Gayla said. “She has two older siblings who went to state and is the first singles player. Her brother gives her lessons and players with her, and her sister is her warm-up partner at regionals. It’s special for New New Waverly and I am so thankful they gave us this opportunity. They have been so supportive and the new kids coming up are loving it. To watch my kid and her siblings be a part of the journey is really special.”
Tennis in New Waverly is now entering its second full year under head coach Gayla Cook. The team is made up of a few others who had unfortunate draws in the district round and the regionals.
New Waverly had a boys' doubles and a mixed doubles team but Amara was the lone member to make it to San Antonio.
“It’s been great to watch her grow into her role,” coach Gayla Cook said. “The first year she played she was the only player. Last year we had a few teammates and she did really well. I think this year she knew what it would take and just prepared better.”
But now it all comes down to one final weekend where Cook can show off everything she has worked for against stronger competition that can only make her better.
“I’m looking forward to the level of competition,” Amara said. “Everyone there has worked hard to be there and is a good solid player. I’m looking to win it.”
The state tennis tournament will be held on April 25 and 26 in San Antonio.
