HUNTSVILLE — As summer continues to truck on, so does Huntsville ISD’s new state-of-the-art sports complex.
The passing of the bond in 2021 allowed Huntsville ISD $35 million to the building of a new field house, baseball and softball complex stadium and a football stadium.
Two years later, the buildings have gone up and a stadium is standing - waiting for Huntsville fans to start filling the stands.
Huntsville ISD football complex will have around 700 chair back seats with an additional 3,000 bleacher styles seats on the home side. The visitor side, which hasn’t gone up yet, will seat around another 2,500 people.
While the facility will be used for Huntsville Hornet home games, it now gives Huntsville the opportunity to host other high school playoff games from around the area and generate more revenue.
As the stadium continues its building process, a recent bond progress report has the project listed at 70% done. As of Friday, June 23, 2023, the press box glass went up and the brand-new field house is starting to gain its shape.
The new field house features coaching offices on the second floor, with a brand new weight room for the athletic programs. The bottom level will include a training room and multiple locker rooms for the Huntsville football teams and visitors.
Huntsville ISD stadium also includes a 25’-by-41’ video board for highlights and live action of the game. Below it will feature a scoreboard and game clock.
But the timer continues to count down for this project. Huntsville starts its football season on Aug. 25, 2023, with a home game with A&M Consolidated. That leaves 62 days before the start of the season and the project still has a ways to go before it is playable.
Parking for the new stadiums has been laid but is currently being used as a storage lot for the equipment. The lot, off Martin Luther King Drive, will hold around 450 parking spots. Fans will then walk around to the pedestrian bridge to enter the stadium.
Huntsville football is also currently scheduled to host its yearly scrimmage with Lufkin on Aug. 18 but only time will tell if that will happen at the new stadium.
On the baseball and softball side, they have a little more time as the seasons will not start until January with games starting in mid-February.
Both of those stadiums have retaining walls built in for the field but not much has been put together after that. The field will be dug into the ground with the framework in place. On the softball field, both dugouts have been marked off and are awaiting their finishing touches.
One key thing that this complex will have is its own field house that houses both baseball and softball.
In the middle of each field will be a baseball, softball only locker room with batting cages attached to it. Each coach will have an office in the locker room which is divided into the baseball and softball sides.
The field house will also house a training room for both sports.
Huntsville’s softball facility was drawn to hold 522 persons. It is set to contain 96 chair-back seats with 404 bleacher-style seating. At the top, there will be ADA-accessible seating with companion chairs next to them.
The baseball field was drawn to hold 882 persons with 156 chair back seats. The field will see 644 bleacher seats. As with softball, there will be ADA seating at the top of the stands with companion seating.
Both baseball and softball fields will have canopies over the seating to keep the shade over the bleachers.
While the construction isn’t as prominent for those fields, there still has to be a reasonable amount done before the start of the football season as the construction crews will need to remove the machinery from the parking lot.
Per UIL, the softball season will have a start date tentatively of Jan. 12 of the first practice with the first game scheduled for Feb. 12th. Baseball gets the start a week later with its first practice tentatively scheduled for Jan. 19 and first games to start on Feb. 19.
But for now, all fans can do is wait and see the product that is being built.
