HUNTSVILLE — After gaining the eyes of several division-I programs, Huntsville senior Isaiah Collins announced his commitment to Texas Tech University earlier this week.
Collins, who stands at 6-foot-3-inches, has come into his own as a cornerback for Huntsville. Last season, Collins had 49 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble. He was first-team All-District in his junior season.
The defensive back had other power five offers from Oregon State, Utah and Houston. Collins also had an offer from Sam Houston.
The Red Raiders have 17 commits thus far and sit with the 24th-best recruiting class, per 247Sports.
Collins will continue to prep with the Hornets for the upcoming season as he will enter his senior year.
