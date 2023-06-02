HUNTSVILLE — Recess was a big bright spot of the day for most people as they were growing up. It got you out of the classroom and outside for a portion of the day and people had a glimpse of freedom.
But there was a way it got better.
A big red bouncy ball signaled you were getting ready to play the game of kickball with some of your best friends.
Now, the City of Huntsville’s Parks and Leisure Department is giving people the ability to relive those days with a kickball tournament.
The event is being put on by City of Huntsville Parks and Leisure, by way of administrative/recreation coordinator Kristy Wheeler.
“This is our first community kickball tournament we are hosting and I am looking for a really good turnout,” Wheeler said.
Hosting the kickball tournament stemmed from a corporate challenge that was scheduled to take place in 2020 with local businesses.
The corporations would play different games as teams against other businesses in the area, but the coronavirus pandemic had things shift away from that. However, people continued to ask about the game of kickball.
“The feedback I got from it was that everybody was excited to play kickball,” Wheeler said. “I wanted to bring that back for a while.”
Now, it is back for people to join.
Teams are built of 10 players - right fielders and two substitutes. The games will be four innings or 45 minutes, whichever comes first.
Teams will also be limited to 10 runs an inning and a 15-run lead after three innings will end the game.
The event will be held on July 22, 2023. Games will be held at Kate Barr Ross Parks fields 5 & 8 with concession stands open for refreshments.
Awards will be given out for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams as well as the most creative team name and the most creative team shirt.
To sign up a team for this tournament, you can contact Wheeler at (936) 294-5721 or email her at kwheeler@huntsvilletx.gov.
The last day to sign up will be July 10th.
“The more the merrier,” Wheeler said. “If we have a good turnout, instead of having just youth programs, we could have more adult programs too.”
