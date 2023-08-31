Player of the Week - 1

HUNTSVILLE — After an online poll, Huntsville’s sophomore cornerback Brent Carroll has been voted The Huntsville Item’s Player of the Week, presented by Pizza Hut.

Carroll was a key piece of the Hornets’ secondary with senior Isaiah Collins out. Carroll came up with an interception and helped hold the A&M Consolidated offense to 143 total passing yards.

Huntsville (0-1) will now turn its head towards Bryan High School for its second game of the season. The Hornets defeated the Vikings 21-14 last season for Huntsville’s first win of the season.

Other nominees for the award were New Waverly’s Hunter Henry and AOA’s Lukas Collier.

