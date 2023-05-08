Well, first, let’s talk about what credit is. Credit is borrowing money from a person, bank, credit union, credit card companies, and other money lenders with a promise to pay back the amount borrowed over a specific time frame with interest charges. For example, if you borrow $100 from a friend on Monday and then promise to pay it back on Friday, and didn’t pay it back on Friday, and did not pay it back as agreed upon, this would be a sign of bad credit. You didn’t contact your friend, the lender, to tell them what had happened. If you paid the $100 back on Friday, as agreed upon, this is an example of great credit. You did what you said you would do.
Credit allows you to finance things in life, to be able to enjoy them now rather than later. In today’s world, financing is used by almost everyone, from individuals to businesses to government. Without credit most people could not buy a car or a home.
Credit, also called financing, comes in many forms and amounts. So, lenders offer different kinds of financing to meet people’s various needs. The lender expects you to pay back the amount borrowed, also referred to as the principle, over a period of time alone with a fee, also referred to as the interest, which is how the lender makes money.
When borrowing money, it is wise to shop for several lenders to see which one offers the best terms. The terms meaning interest rate, how many years they will finance what you are trying to buy and will the monthly payments fit your budget. In other words, can you make the monthly payments.
Let’s take a look at credit cards and how they work.
Today, there are so many choices of credit cards out there ranging from Visa, Mastercard, Bank Cards, Department Store Cards, to Gas Station Cards and many others. With such a variety of cards, it is important for you to search out the best card that will fit your needs.
Credit Card applications can be filled out online or by the lender’s paper form. The credit card company will have rules you will know and follow. The rules, or terms, will include a credit limit on the card, meaning how much you can spend, interest charges for using the credit, payment fees, and what benefits there are to you using the card.
Your credit limit on any loan will be determined by your monthly income. How much money you make a month and how much money you already owe to other creditors will affect your credit limit. Creditors want to know up front if you can make the monthly payments or not.
Before buying anything on credit, it is wise that you know you can make the payments that you agree upon. Don’t buy stuff you cannot pay for. This will wreck your credit. Great credit will save you thousands of dollars over a lifetime. Bad credit will cost you thousands of dollars over a lifetime and a lot of headaches.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.