NEW WAVERLY — After breaking things open in the bottom of the first inning, New Waverly baseball overpowered Crockett to get a bounce back win on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs were coming off their first district loss of the season on Friday and walked away with a 25-0 win against Crockett to get things back on the right track.
“It really wasn’t much about avenging the loss, it was about coming out and playing a clean baseball game,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “Tonight was about playing clean and getting back to New Waverly baseball. We knew coming in they are not the best team we are going to face but it’s about us getting better.”
The Bulldogs turned to sophomore pitcher Lane Fortune on the bump where he adds another strong arm for this New Waverly bullpen.
Fortune pitched all four innings, where he allowed one hit in the top of the second inning and had limited traffic to work against. Against the Crockett offense, Fortune saw 14 batters across the four innings with three base runners.
The sophomore would have two walks but really turned things around with nine punchies leaving three outs to the seven players behind him.
“That’s what we expect him to do,” Morphew said. “We have a bunch of kids who can throw the baseball and he did a really good job as a freshman last year.”
Seeing the ball was big for the Bulldogs in this one as the offense saw one strikeout in 40 batters they sent to the plate.
Six members of the Bulldog squad would end the game with multiple hits as Austin Dowies and Brock Thorn both added three. Sophomore Cade Garrett would lead the Dogs with four rbi’s and three runs himself.
This strong outing comes after the Dogs were held to four hits in their loss to Anderson-Shiro.
“It’s all about BP and seeing the pitch that you like,” Morphew said. “That’s the mentality of seeing what you like and capitalizing on it and not sitting back. You want to be aggressive.”
Now, New Waverly has to stay ready as they will face Crockett one more time this season. The Bulldogs are scheduled to make the trip north for a 7 p.m. first pitch on Thursday if the weather permits.
“We know that our next series is a big series but we have to get through the next game with Crockett,” Morphew said.
