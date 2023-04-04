Trinity, TX (77320)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.