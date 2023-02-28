LATEXO — After running out of the gates with a fast start, New Waverly ran past Central Heights in the UIL class 3A, region 3 regional quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs, despite having a six-man bench, were able to rally again in the fourth quarter as they pulled out the 60-40 win over the Blue Devils to punch their ticket to the UIL Regional semi-finals.
New Waverly was led by its seniors Joe Bryant, Jeremy Miles, Eastin Barge, Dylan Schaub, Evan Erwin and Braeden Young who made up the entire Bulldog roster for the game.
The Bulldogs will now head to the regional semifinals later this week.
