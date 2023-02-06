HUNTSVILLE — In a year that New Waverly’s wrestling program has increased, so have its results.
After a strong outing at the district event, the Bulldogs will see eight members of its team head to the regional round in Anna.
“It was a really solid year for us,” New Waverly head coach Cade Tremie said. “We had a growth year and we definitely brought in more kids. For our returners that have done well, they made it though. We significantly increased the number of kids and I’m really happy for the kids, they worked hard. It’s a great step in the right direction for our program to bring that many kids to regionals.”
The Bulldogs wrestled hard in the event and saw one district champion from the event in senior Bethan Brock.
While she was the lone district champion, the Bulldogs still found several ways to send members to the next round.
New Waverly is also sending Bryce Wedgeworth, RJ Dusold, Nathan Hughes, Colton McMichael, Ian Nash, Kara Smith and Carla Deloux to regionals, with two being alternates.
“I was happy with a lot of the kids’ performances,” Tremie said. “We didn’t get all the wins we wanted but we got through the regionals so we have a chance to make up for that.”
Now, all that is left is preparing for the regional event. The Bulldogs will head to the regional event.
But before then the only thing that New Waverly has to focus on is getting better each day and striving to make it to the Saturday championships to advance to state.
“We are going to have to have a focused week,” Tremie said. “Regionals are always tough and I’d like to bring a couple of kids through to state. We are going to have to get focused and get down there Thursday and get ready to wrestle Friday. We have to take our matches one step at a time because nothing will be easy. We just have to make it through Friday.”
